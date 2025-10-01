South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 1, 2025
Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 4 of the high school football season.
Passing
1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More 1,146 yards, five interceptions, 13 TDs
2. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund 953-0-8
3. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance 934-1-17
4. Carson Gurzi, Carencro 904-1-8
*5. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic 813-3-13
6. Collin Dore, Cecilia 729-4-4
7. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic 728-1-9
8. Noah Antoine, Westgate 694-2-3
9. Kaleb Joseph, Northside 656-2-7
10. Stephen George, Westminster Christian 647-1-11
11. Jack Landry, Erath 555-2-7
12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christan 548-6-9
13. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville 544-3-3
14. Drew Lejeune, Notre Dame 465-5-3
15. Justin Chavis, Northwest 460-0-2
Rushing
1. Jaden Celestine 80 carries, 852 yards, 13 TDs
2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 72-655-6
3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 79-582-4
4. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 67-550-6
5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 46-493-7
6. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 69-455-3
7. Jahlil Charles, Erath 44-442-3
8. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette High 54-431-4
9. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christan 47-430-4
10.. Justin Williams, Southside 83-418-6
11. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 42-409-6
12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 61-395-6
13. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 35-338-6
14. Braylon Calais, Cecilia 61-358-7
15. Andre Abshire, Ascension Episcopal 63-325-6
Receiving
1. Chantz Babineaux 25 catches, 562 yards, five TDs
2. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 28-427-6
3. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 13-366-5
4. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 11-330-5
5. Javante Broussard, Northside 12-278-1
6. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 12-276-2
*7. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 11-264-6
8. Max Smith, St. Edmund 8-262-2
9. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 15-251-1
10. Braylon Calais, Cecilia 11-241-1
11. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 20-241-2
12. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 18-240-3
13. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 7-237-5
14. Reginald Lavergne, Northwest 11-233-1
*15. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 15-228-4
*Missing Week 4 stats
