South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 1, 2025

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers from the region

Mike Coppage

Westgate quarterback Noah Antoine
Westgate quarterback Noah Antoine / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 4 of the high school football season.

Passing

1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More 1,146 yards, five interceptions, 13 TDs

2. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund 953-0-8

3. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance 934-1-17

4. Carson Gurzi, Carencro 904-1-8

*5. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic 813-3-13

6. Collin Dore, Cecilia 729-4-4

7. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic 728-1-9

8. Noah Antoine, Westgate 694-2-3

9. Kaleb Joseph, Northside 656-2-7

10. Stephen George, Westminster Christian 647-1-11

11. Jack Landry, Erath 555-2-7

12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christan 548-6-9

13. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville 544-3-3

14. Drew Lejeune, Notre Dame 465-5-3

15. Justin Chavis, Northwest 460-0-2

Rushing

1. Jaden Celestine 80 carries, 852 yards, 13 TDs

2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 72-655-6

3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 79-582-4

4. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 67-550-6

5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 46-493-7

6. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 69-455-3

7. Jahlil Charles, Erath 44-442-3

8. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette High 54-431-4

9. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christan 47-430-4

10.. Justin Williams, Southside 83-418-6

11. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 42-409-6

12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 61-395-6

13. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 35-338-6

14. Braylon Calais, Cecilia 61-358-7

15. Andre Abshire, Ascension Episcopal 63-325-6

Receiving

1. Chantz Babineaux 25 catches, 562 yards, five TDs

2. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 28-427-6

3. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 13-366-5

4. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 11-330-5

5. Javante Broussard, Northside 12-278-1

6. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 12-276-2

*7. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 11-264-6

8. Max Smith, St. Edmund 8-262-2

9. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 15-251-1

10. Braylon Calais, Cecilia 11-241-1

11. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 20-241-2

12. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 18-240-3

13. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 7-237-5

14. Reginald Lavergne, Northwest 11-233-1

*15. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 15-228-4

*Missing Week 4 stats

Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

