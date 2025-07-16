Vote: Who Are the Top Returning Alabama High School Running Backs for 2025?
As we get closer to the start of the 2025 high school football season, it is time to turn our attention to some of the top returning running backs in Alabama.
Offenses have been ever-changing in the past 20 years, particularly in college, and that has trickled down to high school football. With numerous high schools opting for the high-flying passing attack, the running back is still crucial to the success of the offense. The nominees we have included are a threat out of the backfield in the passing attack, but these athletes still find most of their success in the ground game.
We have narrowed our list of nominees, and have selected 20 running backs to watch for in the 2025 season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning running back in Alabama for the 2025 season.
Voting will close on August 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Ezavier Crowell, Jackson
Crowell, who is currently committed to Alabama and one of the top running backs in the country, had a superb season in 2024. He rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on 168 carries. He also caught nine passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
Ja'Michael Jones, Pike Road
The Ole Miss commit rushed for 1,443 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024. He rushed for at least 65 yards in every game, and Jones also rushed for over 100 yards in seven games. In the receiving game, Jones caught nine passes for 50 yards.
Delvecchio Alston, Hewitt-Trussville
Alston is another running back in Alabama that has caught the attention of numerous FBS schools. In 2024, the Kentucky Wildcat commit rushed for 670 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries. He also caught 13 passes for 127 yards.
Chancellor Sparks, Parker
The Miami (OH) Redhawks commit rushed for 856 yards and eight touchdowns on 125 carries last season. He also caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Donovan Crow, Central
Crow enters the 2025 season as the fifth ranked running back in the state for the 2026 class according to On3 Sports. In 2024 in limited action, he rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries. He averaged 46 yards per game and he averaged nearly seven yards per carry.
Le'Kamren Meadows, Moody
The Western Kentucky commit rushed for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns on 149 carries in 2024. He also caught 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Caleb Wynn, Oxford
Wynn is another back in the state that is currently committed to an FBS program. The South Alabama commit rushed for 1,137 yards and 21 touchdowns on 190 carries last season. He is also a threat in the passing game as he caught 35 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
CJ Cowley, Hoover
The top running back in the state for the class of 2027 currently holds offers from 12 schools including Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State after a successful sophomore season. In 2024, he rushed for nearly 800 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns.
Cameron Phinizee, Russellville
Phinizee returns as the leading rusher in Alabama after rushing for 2,331 yards on 231 carries. He rushed for 28 touchdowns and averaged a first down on every attempt. He also caught 17 passes for 175 yards.
Ayden Lake Norris, Berry
Norris is the second leading rusher who returns for the 2025 season in Alabama. In 2024, he rushed for 2,293 yards and 39 touchdowns on 203 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 175 yards for one touchdown.
Spencer Unruh, Corner
Unruh is the third running back who is back for the 2025 season who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season. Unruh rushed for 2,029 yards and 23 touchdowns on 274 carries. In the passing game, he caught 12 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Jake Harper, Fairview
Harper rushed for 1,901 yards and 25 touchdowns on 160 carries last season. He averaged nearly 12 yards per carry, and Harper also rushed for over 100 yards in nine games.
AJ Alexander, Dothan
Alexander became the all-time leading rusher for Dothan while also leading the Class 7A in rushing in 2024. He rushed for 1,516 yards and 18 touchdowns on 203 carries.
Traylen Roberts, Reeltown
Last season, Roberts rushed for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns on 220 carries. He rushed for over 100 yards in six games, and Roberts also averaged seven yards per rush.
Christian Richey, Thompson
In 2024, Richey rushed for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries. He also caught five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
MJ Gideon, James Clemens
In his sophomore season, Gideon rushed for 847 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries. He also showed to be reliable in the passing game as he caught eight passes for 110 yards.
Noah Moss, St. Michael Catholic
In 2024, Moss accumulated over 2,400 all-purpose yards with 35 total touchdowns. He rushed for 1,805 yards and 32 touchdowns on 252 carries. Moss also caught 44 passes for 530 yards and three touchdowns.
Stuart Andrews, Mountain Brook
Last season, Andrews rushed for 1,810 yards and 23 touchdowns on 309 carries. He also rushed for over 100 yards in every game but one. In the passing game, he caught 10 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown.
JR Mosley, Hoover
Mosley will look to take the next step as the next great running back for Hoover. Last season, he rushed for over 600 yards and six touchdowns on 146 carries. Mosley also caught six passes for 53 yards out of the backfield.
Joshua Woods, Clay-Chalkville
Woods comes in as the final nominee to watch for at the running back position in Alabama for this season. In 2024, he rushed the 119 times while catching 21 passes for 1,092 all-purpose yards with 15 total touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.