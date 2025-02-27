Vote: Who Is The 2024 Alabama high school girls flag football Player Of The Year?
Is it time to think about who the Players of the Year is around the state? During the regular season, the Yellowhammer State’s best players have been on display and showing just why they could be the state's top star from the 2024 campaign.
We’ve selected 10 girls flag football players from this season that we believe have stood out through the regular season and playoffs. With the state championships well behind us, we look ahead at who was the best.
Who do you think was the Alabama Girls Flag Football Player of the Year? Chime in, throw a name at us you think is deserving or just vote away in our poll below.
Voting concludes March 16, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Gerritt Griggs, QB, Phenix City Central
No one found the endzone more than the Red Devils’ quarterback this past season. Griggs through the air completed 217-of-315 passes for 3,284 yards, 82 touchdowns and just three picks. The senior also rushed for 471 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Natalyn Lumpkin, ATH, Phenix City Central
The senior athlete made plays all over the field for Phenix City Central en route to a state title. Lumpkin hauled in 68 passes for 1,296 yards and 33 touchdowns. On defense, she made 56 flag pulls and intercepted five passes.
Julia Rose, QB, Vestavia Hills
Leading the state in passing yards by far was Rose, who completed 389-of-677 passes for 5,126 yards and 76 touchdowns.
Alexis Rubin, WR, Vestavia Hills
Rubin was the top wide receiver for the Rebels in 2024, catching 100 passes for 1,458 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns in 22 games played.
Callie Davis, WR, Vestavia Hills
Hard to not mention Davis in this conversation of best in the state. Davis had a strong sophomore campaign, hauling in 92 passes for 1,401 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Kaytie Chandler, QB, Prattville
Chandler was sensational this past season for the Lions, with the quarterback completing 197-of-305 passes for 2,515 yards and 40 touchdowns. The signal caller also rushed for 756 yards and seven touchdowns.
Emma Moore, RUSH, Prattville
Moore was a menace for opposing quarterbacks in 2024, with the junior totaling a state-high 25 sacks to go along with her 37 flag pulls.
Alyssa Turner, ATH, Northside Methodist Academy
The sensational sophomore did a little bit of everything for Northside Methodist Academy last season. Turner totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Turner notched 77 flag pulls, 21 interceptions and two sacks.
Mari-Margret Grayson, QB, Bryant
One of Alabama’s most efficient signal callers was Bryant’s Grayson this past season. The signal caller threw for 1,880 yards, 36 touchdowns and just one mere interception.
Aubrey Gregg, QB, Daphne
The 5-foot-11 quarterback had a huge season for Daphne in 2024, with the passer completed 124-of-203 passes for 2,078 yards and 32 touchdowns.
