Illinois High School 3A Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 17, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 3A 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball playoffs

Brady Twombly

East Peoria’s Cole DuBois, left, tangles with Morgan Park’s Daniel Wallace in the first half of their high school basketball game at the Peoria Showtime Classic on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Richwoods High School. The Raiders routed the Mustangs 71-45. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 3A Illinois high school boys basketball playoffs begin on February 23rd in the regional quarterfinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14th at State Farm Center.

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 16 Solorio vs. No. 17 Pritzker - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 17 Hansberry - 02/23

No. 13 Evergreen Park vs. No. 20 Chicago Washington - 02/23

No. 15 Goode STEM Academy vs. No. 18 Chicago Vocational - 02/23

No. 14 Agricultural Science vs. No. 19 Comer - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Darien (Hinsdale South) Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 15 Elmwood Park vs. No. 17 Intrinsic School - 02/23

No. 14 Noble Charter-DRW Trading vs. No. 18 Tinley Park - 02/23

No. 13 Kennedy vs. No. 19 Streamwood - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Deerfield Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 16 Disney II vs. No. 17 Senn - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 7 Danville vs. No. 9 Rantoul - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Ottawa Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 8 Morris vs. No. 9 Sterling - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Waterloo Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 7 Highland vs. No. 9 Charleston - 02/23

2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Woodstock (North) Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals

No. 8 Prairie Ridge vs. No. 9 Illinois Math & Science - 02/23

No. 7 Freeport vs. No. 10 Harvard - 02/23

No. 8 Boylan Catholic vs. No. 9 Woodstock North - 02/23

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

