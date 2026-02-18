Illinois High School 3A Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 17, 2026
The 2026 3A Illinois high school boys basketball playoffs begin on February 23rd in the regional quarterfinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14th at State Farm Center.
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Solorio vs. No. 17 Pritzker - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 17 Hansberry - 02/23
No. 13 Evergreen Park vs. No. 20 Chicago Washington - 02/23
No. 15 Goode STEM Academy vs. No. 18 Chicago Vocational - 02/23
No. 14 Agricultural Science vs. No. 19 Comer - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Darien (Hinsdale South) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 15 Elmwood Park vs. No. 17 Intrinsic School - 02/23
No. 14 Noble Charter-DRW Trading vs. No. 18 Tinley Park - 02/23
No. 13 Kennedy vs. No. 19 Streamwood - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Deerfield Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Disney II vs. No. 17 Senn - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 7 Danville vs. No. 9 Rantoul - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Ottawa Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 8 Morris vs. No. 9 Sterling - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Waterloo Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 7 Highland vs. No. 9 Charleston - 02/23
2026 IHSA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament - Woodstock (North) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 8 Prairie Ridge vs. No. 9 Illinois Math & Science - 02/23
No. 7 Freeport vs. No. 10 Harvard - 02/23
No. 8 Boylan Catholic vs. No. 9 Woodstock North - 02/23