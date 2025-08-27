Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025
With week 1 of the Alabama high school football season, it is time to look back at some of the outstanding athletes in the Yellowhammer State from last week's action. These nominees showcased their skills as many of our nominees helped led their respective teams to victories.
If week 1 is any indication, the rest of the high school football season in Alabama will be an exciting one that will be worth keeping an eye on.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Alabama high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
In the 48-21 win over Sparkman, Bradley completed 64 percent of his passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Dylan Reese, Parker
Reese completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in the 41-13 win over Ramsay. He also rushed the ball once for 24 yards.
Corey Barber, Clay-Chalkville
In the 42-15 win over Hueytown, Barber caught four passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned one punt for a 41-yard touchdown.
Maurice Winston, Randolph County
Winston put together the top rushing performance in the state last week in the 44-21 win over Woodland. He rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.
Spencer Unruh, Corner
Unruh rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in the 34-20 win over Winfield.
Cederian Morgan, Benjamin Russell
The five-star Alabama commit hauled in seven passes for 177 yards and one touchdown in the 25-20 loss to Opelika.
Bryson Riggins, Russell County
In the 42-13 win over Carroll, Riggins completed 68 percent of his passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished with 63 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Seaborn enters this season as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, and he showed why in the 37-6 win over Carver Montgomery. Seaborn completed 64 percent of his passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. He also added one score on the ground.
Gabriel Ervin, Gulf Shores
In the 21-14 loss to Choctawhatchee (FL), Ervin tallied four solo tackles, seven total tackles and three and half tackles for a loss. He also finished with three sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Ken Myles, Wetumpka
Myles was another defensive standout in Alabama last week. He tallied four solo tackles, seven total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Myles also finished with two sacks and one quarterback hurry.
Jordan Holmes, Pike Road
In the 21-14 win over Prattville, Holmes caught nine passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. He was also a nightmare on defense as he finished with three interceptions, one of which went back for a pick six.
Elijah Malone, Gulf Shores
Last week, Malone finished with three total tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.