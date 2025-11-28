Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 26, 2025
With another week in the high school football season in Alabama completed, we are one week away from the state championship games.
One classification has their state championship matchup determined, and that's 7A as Opelika will take on the reigning 7A state champions in Thompson.
Meanwhile, Class 6A could feature a matchup between the top two teams in the state if Clay-Chalkville and Saraland are able to defeat Muscle Shoals and Benjamin Russell which will be their hardest test of the season to date.
Lastly, the lowest ranked team that is still alive for a state championship is Anniston as they come in ranked 16th this week. With a win over Plainview, they will take on the winner of #5 Jackson versus #11 St. Michael Catholic in the 4A state title game.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Clay-Chalkville (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Homewood 35-17, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Muscle Shoals, Class 6A Playoffs
2. Saraland (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Pike Road 56-32, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Benjamin Russell, Class 6A Playoffs
3. Muscle Shoals (12-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Mountain Brook 24-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Clay-Chalkville, Class 6A Playoffs
4. Thompson (10-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Central-Phenix City 35-34, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Opelika on Dec. 3, Class 7A Playoffs
5. Jackson (11-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated W.S. Neal 50-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. St. Michael Catholic, Class 4A Playoffs
6. Benjamin Russell (12-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Hueytown 40-13, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Saraland, Class 6A Playoffs
7. Moody (11-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Briarwood Christian 51-27, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Scottsboro, Class 5A Playoffs
8. Vigor (11-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Central of Clay County 14-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Williamson, Class 5A Playoffs
9. Opelika (10-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Auburn 31-28, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Thompson on Dec. 3, Class 7A Playoffs
10. Central-Phenix City (11-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Thompson 35-34, Class 7A Playoffs
11. St. Michael Catholic (13-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Bullock County 52-22, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Jackson, Class 4A Playoffs
12. Mars Hill Bible (13-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Geraldine 42-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Piedmont, Class 3A Playoffs
13. Auburn (10-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Opelika 31-28, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
14. Williamson (12-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Montgomery Catholic 41-10, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Vigor, Class 5A Playoffs
15. Piedmont (13-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Gordo 28-20, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mars Hill Bible, Class 3A Playoffs
16. Anniston (13-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Deshler 31-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Plainview, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Pike Road (10-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Saraland 56-32, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
18. Homewood (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Clay-Chalkville 35-17, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
19. Central of Clay County (11-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Vigor 14-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
20. Hartselle (10-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season completed
21. Daphne (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season completed
22. Baker (9-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season completed
23. Spain Park (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: Season completed
24. Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: Season completed
25. Vestavia Hills (8-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season completed