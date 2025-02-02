Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/1/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school boys basketball players. There are eight players who had a fantastic week from the state of Alabama that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 19-25.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Frisco Robertson of Wadley
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on February 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Khalil Luster, Red Bay
Luster scored in double-digits in three games, and he averaged 17.6 points per game for the week. He earned a double-double as well when he grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of the three games, and his overall rebound total for the week was 49 rebounds. Lastly, he finished with six assists, two steals and six blocks.
EJ King, Russellville
The senior guard's outstanding season on the offensive end continued last week. In three games, he averaged 30 points per game including a 37-point outing in the 93-70 win over Haleyville. At the conclusion of that game, that was his 12th game of scoring at least 30 points this season. Since then, that number has risen to 14 games.
Joshua Davis III, Dallas County
In the wins over Thorsby and Maplesville, Davis finished with 55 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks combined. On Saturday, Davis had what might have been the best performance of any player in the country. He finished with 51 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Jayden Parks, Brantley
Even in the 76-59 loss to Georgiana, Parks still had an efficient game. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.
Jesse Gannaway, Jacksonville Christian Academy
In the 49-45 win over Donoho, Gannaway finished with 22 points while shooting 39 percent from the floor. He also recorded eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Levi White, Locust Fork
White averaged 31.6 points per game in three games last week. In the three games combined, he finished with 25 rebounds, 11 assists, seven steals and four blocks.
Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy
In the 74-49 win over Aliceville, Stojakovic earned a triple-double as he made his presence felt everywhere on the court. He finished with 36 points, 17 rebounds, 10 steals and two blocks.
Dylan Heald, Indian Springs
The senior guard earned his season-high in points last week when he scored 37 points in the 68-44 win over Oak Grove. He also scored 14 points in the loss to Fairfield.