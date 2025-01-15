Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/14/2025)
As the month of January rolls on, it is time to look at some of the standout high school girls basketball players from the state of Alabama last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian
Davis had herself a phenomenal week last week. In the 63-53 loss to Waterloo, she finished with 39 points, 18 rebounds, one assist, two steals and eight blocks. 14 of her 18 rebounds were defensive rebounds as well. In the second game of the week which was a 52-37 win over Cherokee, Davis finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. However, she accomplished what might be her most impressive feat of the season when she recorded 14 steals in this game.
Reece Davis, Deshler
The four-star guard according to 247 Sports, had another fantastic week on the offensive end of the floor. In the 79-43 win over Central, Davis scored 30 points while shooting 58 percent from the field. In the second game of the week, Davis scored 27 points while shooting 52 percent from the field.
Queen Ballard, Central of Coosa County
Ballard has gotten a double-double in all but one game this season which is an incredible feat. Last week, Ballard finished with 20 points and 31 rebounds. The most impressive stat in this game is that she grabbed at least 10 rebounds on the offensive and defensive end of the floor. She got 17 offensive boards and 14 defensive rebounds. This made the difference in the 44-30 win over Dadeville. In the loss to Childersburg, Ballard scored 16 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.
Samarian Franklin, Wenonah
In the 71-54 win over Sipsey Valley, Franklin scored 40 points on 61 percent shooting from the field. She also finished with six rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in the victory.
Hadlee Sanderson, Brilliant
In three games last week, Sanderson averaged 21 points per game. She was also efficient by averaging 59 percent shooting from the floor. She also finished with 35 rebounds, seven assists, eight steals and five blocks combined in these three games.
Lexie Smith, Edgewood Academy
Last week in the win over Restoration Academy, Smith finished 37 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.
Lani Smallwood, Susan Moore
The junior finished with 45 points combined in two games last week. She also grabbed 24 rebounds including 15 in the 72-51 win over Mortimer Jordan to go along with 29 points. Lastly, she recorded three assists, five steals and three blocks.
Madi-Marie Grayson, Bryant
In two games last week, Grayson scored 26 points in the win over Baker and 17 points in the win over Davidson. In these two games combined, she finished with 12 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and one block as well.