Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (2/1/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school girls basketball players. There are eight players who had a fantastic week from Alabama that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 19-25.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Heaven Bailey of Montgomery Catholic.
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on February 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Jareah Branch, Hillcrest
In the win over Prattville, Branch finished with double-double by scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. In their senior night victory back on January 22, she also got a double-double when she finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Grayson Hudgens, Vestavia Hills
In the two wins for the Rebels last week, Hudgens was the leading scorer in both games. In the win over Hewitt Trussville, she scored 17 points. Their second game was a win over Oak Mountain, and she finished with 15 points.
Elise McClain, Bob Jones
In the 75-61 win over Madison Academy, McClain finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. She also nine points, three rebounds and two steals in the win over James Clemens.
Lani Smallwood, Albertville
The Mississippi State commit finished with 14 points in the win over Huntsville and 27 points in the win over Sparkman. She grabbed 10 rebounds versus Huntsville and nine boards versus Sparkman. Lastly, she recorded seven assists, 10 steals and one block combined in these two games.
Mylie Butler, Albertville
Butler is another player for the Aggies who had an outstanding week. She finished with 15 points, two rebounds and one steal versus Huntsville. In the game versus Sparkman, she scored 25 points and recorded four rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Reece Davis, Deshler
Davis had what might have been her best week offensively last week. She combined to score 107 points in three games including 37 points versus Hatton and 41 points versus Belmont.
Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian
In the 51-25 win over Cherokee, Davis finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Later in the week versus Athens Bible that the Flame won 60-55, Davis finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
Haley Dutton, Locust Fork
Dutton scored in double-digits in all three games last week, but her best performance came in the 52-34 win over Susan Moore. She finished with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. In the other two games combined, she finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, seven steals and one block.