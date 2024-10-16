Alaska high school football computer rankings (10/16/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Alaska high school football denotes it is deep-playoff time, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
In the largest D1 classification, Bartlett jumped up to the top spot, ahead of West and Dimond, which is the only undefeated program remaining in D1.
There are no changes atop the D3 computer rankings this week. Barrow and Redington remain in the top two spots after last week's wins. Still No. 3 is Kenai Central, which is holding steady after a big climb up the rankings in recent weeks.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
