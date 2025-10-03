Final Week of Alaska High School Football Season Offers Plenty of Intrigue
It’s finale week for high school football teams throughout Alaska, and High School on SI Alaska will have all the scores you need in one place.
With playoff spots on the line, there's plenty to fight for throughout the state. So, as we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here are three games we're keeping our eyes on.
Houston (2-5) at Redington (4-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
It’s do-or-die time for the Hawks, who could still force their way into the Division 3 playoff conversation with a road win over the Huskies. Houston will need a big game from senior QB Blake Baskett to make this scenario come true.
The top two teams in Division 3 are already set, with Barrow having secured the No. 1 seed, meaning someone will be making the 1,000-mile trek north. Homer has clinched the No. 2 seed.
West Valley (3-4) at Lathrop (4-3), 5 p.m. Saturday
The Wolfpack could grab the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 playoffs with a road win, but a loss could knock them out of the four-team bracket. The Malemutes are already in the playoffs but could avoid defending champion and No. 1 seed Soldotna in the semifinals with a victory.
Behind Soldotna, Palmer clinched the No. 2 seed and a home game in the semifinals. North Pole and Eagle River are the other teams fighting it out for the final playoff spot.
South Anchorage (6-1) at Service (5-2), 7 p.m. Saturday
This game should decide the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and homefield advantage through the semifinals. The Wolverines look to end a three-game losing streak to the host Cougars led by junior RB Ethan Yarrington (802 yards, 13 TDs).
The rest of the Cook Inlet League teams are also jostling for playoff positioning in the final week before the eight-team bracket kicks off. West Anchorage knows it'll be a top-two team, while Bartlett has secured a top-four seed and a first-round home game.
Juneau-Douglas is the only team that is locked into its spot as the No. 5 seed. Dimond, Colony, and East Anchorage will fill out the bracket.
Finally, the 9-man bracket has Interior Grappling Academy locked into the No. 1 seed in its first season. Seward and Monroe Catholic play this weekend to decide the No. 2 seed and homefield advantage for the semifinals.