Division II, III titles on the line as Alaska's first-in-the-nation postseason reaching climax
We’ve reached the first of two championship weekends in the Alaska high school football season, and High School on SI Alaska will have all the scores you need in one place.
Last year’s Division I champion Dimond was knocked out in the quarterfinals, but Soldotna (Division II) and Homer (Division III) are looking to successfully defend their titles in the First National Bowl championship games.
As we head into the weekend, here are the D-I semifinal and D-II and D-III championship matchups.
Division III
No. 2 Homer (8-1) vs. No. 1 Barrow (7-2)
2 p.m. Saturday, Wasilla Veteran’s Memorial Stadium
Neither team is a stranger to reaching the state final — the Mariners are the defending champs and have won two of the last three titles, while the Whalers played for the championship two years ago and have made three appearances since winning their last title in 2017 — against Homer.
The teams split their regular-season matchups, with Homer winning 34-0 in nonleague play before Barrow won the rematch 22-14, with junior RB Malu Lauvao running for two touchdowns and catching a scoring pass. That was the only game this season in which the Mariners allowed more than one scoring drive.
Division II
No. 3 Lathrop (6-3) vs. No. 1 Soldotna (9-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Colony High School
Should we be surprised? The Malemutes might have been the lower seed against Palmer last week, but they found a way to pull out a 38-35 victory on the road to set up a sixth consecutive D-II final matching them against the Stars, who are looking for the three-peat and an 11th title in 13 seasons.
Soldotna won their regular-season matchup 27-14 three weeks ago, when the Stars rolled up 320 yards on the ground led by seniors Dax Walden (105 yards, three TDs) and Andon Wolverton (168 yards, one TD). The duo also went over 100 yards each in last week’s 38-14 semifinal win over West Valley.
Division I
No. 4 South Anchorage (7-2) at No. 1 West Anchorage (8-1), Saturday
Neither team was challenged in quarterfinal matchups, bringing these rivals together for a rematch of the season opener, which West won 13-8 on South’s field. Eagles senior QB Baylor Wasson was quiet in that game (11-of-25, 116 yards), but he threw for 246 yards and three scores in their 34-14 quarterfinal win over Colony.
South will counter with junior RB Ethan Yarrington, who’s run for 953 yards and 16 touchdowns — including 101 yards and two scores last week against Juneau-Douglas.
No. 3 Service (7-2) at No. 2 Bartlett (6-2), Saturday
Not much separates these teams, with the Golden Bears winning 12-6 in double overtime five weeks ago to earn the right to host the semifinal rematch. Bartlett trailed 6-0 going into the final quarter, scoring its only points in regulation on Deuce Alailefaleula’s fumble recovery of a botched snap in the end zone with 4:10 left. Junior RB Colt Jardine’s 10-yard run in the second overtime secured the win.
Sophomore QB Tatum Pogtis has had an up-and-down debut season for Bartlett, throwing 11 interceptions (including three in these teams’ first meeting) but going 17-of-28 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no picks in last week’s 34-18 quarterfinal win over Dimond.