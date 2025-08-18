America's Northernmost High School Football Field Is an Alaskan Treasure
Barrow High School is known for Cathy Parker Field which is the northernmost football field in the world
Can you imagine your high school football field just yards away from the Arctic Ocean? Barrow High School in Utqiagvik, Alaska home of the Whalers is known for Cathy Parker Field one of the most unique high school football fields you will ever see.
Just Yards from the Arctic Ocean, The Views at Cathy Parker Field Are Second to None
This field is known for being the northernmost high school gridiron in the United States. If you love the ocean and a blue field you must visit. However, the Whalers' closest opponent is around 500 miles away and all of their games require air travel by one team or the other.
Watch the video below to take a tour of high school football's most unique and beautiful fields.
