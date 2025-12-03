Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Althoff Catholic 58, Belleville West 30
Amboy 44, Polo 43
Andrew 54, Lockport 46
Anna-Jonesboro 67, Nashville 21
Aurora East 59, South Elgin 28
Bartlett 48, Glenbard East 21
Belvidere North 48, Rockford East 24
Berwyn/Cicero Morton 64, Willowbrook 48
Bishop McNamara 55, Pontiac 52
Bloomington 53, Metamora 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Byron 52
Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Oak Forest 27
Bolingbrook 73, Romeoville 22
Boylan Catholic 57, Harlem 46
Bradley-Bourbonnais 75, Lincoln-Way West 39
Breese Central 46, Freeburg 23
Cahokia 49, Granite City 19
Carbondale 56, Centralia 39
Carmi-White County 45, Hamilton County 39
Carterville 34, Herrin 32
Cary-Grove 50, Crystal Lake South 28
Central 48, Prairie Ridge 19
Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Mt. Pulaski 21
Charleston 65, Mahomet-Seymour 28
Chester 49, Gibault Catholic 43
Chicago Academy 19, Solorio 15
Chicago Marshall 51, Julian 21
Chicago University 47, Latin 34
Coal City 56, Joliet Catholic 23
Cobden 44, Egyptian 14
Comer 59, Pritzker 19
Conant 49, Lake Park 28
Coram Deo Academy 41, Varsity Opponent 24
Cristo Rey Jesuit 42, Noble Street College Prep 12
Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 33
Dakota 39, Pearl City 27
De La Salle 64, Rosary 27
Decatur Eisenhower 52, Springfield Southeast 27
Deerfield 53, Glenbrook South 23
DePaul College Prep 43, Montini Catholic 32
Disney II 15, Northtown 10
Downers Grove North 37, York 29
Downers Grove South 51, Hinsdale South 46
Durand 53, Orangeville 45
Dwight 54, Somonauk/Leland 41
Effingham 70, Mattoon 27
Elgin 38, West Aurora 33
Evanston 67, New Trier 35
Fairfield 49, Paris 43
Faith Christian 53, Unity Christian 26
Fenwick 42, Saint Ignatius College Prep 34
First Baptist Christian 38, Suburban Christian 23
Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 14
Galesburg 51, Dunlap 37
Galva 60, Midland 30
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, St. Thomas More 19
Glenbard South 97, Ridgewood 21
Glenbard West 72, Oak Park-River Forest 38
Glenbrook North 57, Maine South 37
Grayslake Central 47, Zion-Benton 12
Guilford 64, Rockford Auburn 35
Hampshire 54, Jacobs 38
Hancock 34, North Lawndale 18
Hardin County 68, Pope County 41
Harrisburg 62, Marion 53
Harvest-Westminster 55, Wheaton Academy 37
Herscher 50, Grace Christian Academy 26
Heyworth 60, Maroa-Forsyth 57
Highland Park 57, Niles North 27
Hillcrest 69, Thornwood 24
Hinsdale Central 40, Lyons 30
Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Lincoln-Way East 57
Hononegah 67, Jefferson 31
Huntley 58, McHenry 9
IC Catholic Prep 44, Resurrection 43
Iroquois West 54, Prairie Central 41
Islamic Foundation 56, Woodlands Academy 32
Jacksonville 57, Lincoln 20
Jersey 65, Triad 49
Johnsburg 61, Richmond-Burton 25
Joliet Central 59, Minooka 55
Joliet West 57, Yorkville 20
Lake Forest 69, Libertyville 35
Lake Forest Academy 69, Phillips 62
Lake Zurich 52, Warren Township 24
Lanphier 58, Springfield 24
Larkin 61, Streamwood 52
Lincoln-Way Central 41, Stagg 25
Litchfield 56, Williamsville 38
Loyola Academy 64, Providence Catholic 39
MacArthur 73, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40
Maine East 68, Vernon Hills 25
Maine West 43, Niles West 29
Marengo 66, Woodstock North 45
Marian Catholic 61, Unity Christian Academy 31
Marist 68, St. Laurence 61
Massac County 63, Murphysboro 24
Metea Valley 62, Nazareth Academy 17
Milledgeville 54, Morrison 39
Morning Star Academy 51, Tri-State Christian 20
Mother McAuley 53, Trinity 39
Mundelein 46, Waukegan 45
Newman Central Catholic 56, Rockford Christian 45
Normal Community 54, Pekin 33
Normal University 36, Rochester 34
North Boone 74, Christian Life 10
Okawville 56, Woodlawn 47
Oswego 44, Plainfield Central 14
Peoria 39, Richwoods 34
Plainfield North 51, Plainfield South 50
Plano 67, Sandwich 37
Princeton 58, Seneca 38
Putnam County 37, Streator 24
Regina Dominican 35, North Shore Country Day 15
Rich Township 37, Thornton 32
Riverside-Brookfield 51, West Chicago 48
Riverton 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 42
Rochelle Zell Jewish 64, Willows Academy 35
Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 40
Round Lake 59, Wheeling 23
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 51, Vienna 46
South Beloit 49, West Carroll 45
Southwestern 35, Warren 28
St. Bede 52, Yorkville Christian 32
St. Charles East 82, Waubonsie Valley 56
St. Charles North 63, Wheaton North 39
St. Edward 54, Stillman Valley 51
Thornton Fractional North 64, King 36
Timothy Christian 45, Parkview Christian Academy 33
Unity Christian 53, Faith Christian 26
