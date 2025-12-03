High School

Illinois high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Illinois high school girls basketball final score

Brady Twombly

Peoria High’s Meriah Avant, right, tries to knock the ball away from Richwoods’ Keniya Todd in the first half of their high school basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at Peoria High School. The Knights defeated the Lions 66-39.
Peoria High’s Meriah Avant, right, tries to knock the ball away from Richwoods’ Keniya Todd in the first half of their high school basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at Peoria High School. The Knights defeated the Lions 66-39. / MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Illinois girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Althoff Catholic 58, Belleville West 30

Amboy 44, Polo 43

Anna-Jonesboro 67, Nashville 21

Ashton-Franklin Center 54, Eastland 21

Aurora East 59, South Elgin 28

Bartlett 48, Glenbard East 21

Belvidere North 48, Rockford East 24

Berwyn/Cicero Morton 64, Willowbrook 48

Bishop McNamara 55, Pontiac 52

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Byron 52

Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Oak Forest 27

Bolingbrook 73, Romeoville 22

Boylan Catholic 57, Harlem 46

Bradley-Bourbonnais 75, Lincoln-Way West 39

Breese Central 46, Freeburg 23

Bremen 50, Southland College Prep 11

Cahokia 49, Granite City 19

Carbondale 56, Centralia 39

Carmi-White County 45, Hamilton County 39

Carterville 34, Herrin 32

Cary-Grove 50, Crystal Lake South 28

Central 48, Prairie Ridge 19

Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Mt. Pulaski 21

Charleston 65, Mahomet-Seymour 28

Chester 49, Gibault Catholic 43

Chicago Academy 19, Solorio 15

Chicago Marshall 51, Julian 21

Chicago University 47, Latin 34

Coal City 56, Joliet Catholic 23

Cobden 44, Egyptian 14

Comer 59, Pritzker 19

Conant 49, Lake Park 28

Coram Deo Academy 41, Varsity Opponent 24

Cristo Rey Jesuit 42, Noble Street College Prep 12

Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 33

Dakota 39, Pearl City 27

De La Salle 64, Rosary 27

Decatur Eisenhower 52, Springfield Southeast 27

Deerfield 53, Glenbrook South 23

DePaul College Prep 43, Montini Catholic 32

Disney II 15, Northtown 10

Downers Grove North 37, York 29

Downers Grove South 51, Hinsdale South 46

Durand 53, Orangeville 45

Dwight 54, Somonauk/Leland 41

Effingham 70, Mattoon 27

Elgin 38, West Aurora 33

Evanston 67, New Trier 35

Fairfield 49, Paris 43

Faith Christian 53, Unity Christian 26

Fenwick 42, Saint Ignatius College Prep 34

First Baptist Christian 38, Suburban Christian 23

Galesburg 51, Dunlap 37

Galva 60, Midland 30

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, St. Thomas More 19

Glenbard South 97, Ridgewood 21

Glenbard West 72, Oak Park-River Forest 38

Glenbrook North 57, Maine South 37

Grayslake Central 47, Zion-Benton 12

Guilford 64, Rockford Auburn 35

Hampshire 54, Jacobs 38

Hancock 34, North Lawndale 18

Hardin County 68, Pope County 41

Harrisburg 62, Marion 53

Harvest-Westminster 55, Wheaton Academy 37

Herscher 50, Grace Christian Academy 26

Heyworth 60, Maroa-Forsyth 57

Highland Park 57, Niles North 27

Hillcrest 69, Thornwood 24

Hinsdale Central 40, Lyons 30

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Lincoln-Way East 57

Hononegah 67, Jefferson 31

Huntley 58, McHenry 9

IC Catholic Prep 44, Resurrection 43

Iroquois West 54, Prairie Central 41

Islamic Foundation 56, Woodlands Academy 32

Jacksonville 57, Lincoln 20

Jersey 65, Triad 49

Johnsburg 61, Richmond-Burton 25

Joliet Central 59, Minooka 55

Joliet West 57, Yorkville 20

Lake Forest 69, Libertyville 35

Lake Forest Academy 69, Phillips 62

Lake Zurich 52, Warren Township 24

Lanphier 58, Springfield 24

Larkin 61, Streamwood 52

Lincoln-Way Central 41, Stagg 25

Litchfield 56, Williamsville 38

Loyola Academy 64, Providence Catholic 39

MacArthur 73, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40

Maine East 68, Vernon Hills 25

Maine West 43, Niles West 29

Marengo 66, Woodstock North 45

Marian Catholic 61, Unity Christian Academy 31

Marist 68, St. Laurence 61

Massac County 63, Murphysboro 24

Metea Valley 62, Nazareth Academy 17

Milledgeville 54, Morrison 39

Morning Star Academy 51, Tri-State Christian 20

Mother McAuley 53, Trinity 39

Mundelein 46, Waukegan 45

Newman Central Catholic 56, Rockford Christian 45

Normal Community 54, Pekin 33

Normal University 36, Rochester 34

North Boone 74, Christian Life 10

Okawville 56, Woodlawn 47

Oswego 44, Plainfield Central 14

Peoria 39, Richwoods 34

Plainfield North 51, Plainfield South 50

Plano 67, Sandwich 37

Princeton 58, Seneca 38

Putnam County 37, Streator 24

Regina Dominican 35, North Shore Country Day 15

Rich Township 37, Thornton 32

Riverside-Brookfield 51, West Chicago 48

Riverton 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 42

Rochelle Zell Jewish 64, Willows Academy 35

Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 40

Round Lake 59, Wheeling 23

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 51, Vienna 46

South Beloit 49, West Carroll 45

Southwestern 35, Warren 28

St. Bede 52, Yorkville Christian 32

St. Charles East 82, Waubonsie Valley 56

St. Charles North 63, Wheaton North 39

St. Edward 54, Stillman Valley 51

Thornton Fractional North 64, King 36

Timothy Christian 45, Parkview Christian Academy 33

Unity Christian 53, Faith Christian 26

