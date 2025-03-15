High School

'Pick 'Em' Challenge: ASAA Alaska high school basketball playoffs; compete with friends, pick the winner

The Alaska (ASAA) high school boys and girls basketball regional tournaments starts this week: Check out our first-round picks, and then make yours!

Andy Villamarzo

High School on SI playoff Pick 'Em
High School on SI playoff Pick 'Em / SBLive Sports

High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.

Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 ASAA playoffs in boys and girls basketball.

Alaska high school boys basketball playoff brackets: 2025 ASAA Regional and State matchups, game times

Alaska high school girls basketball playoff brackets: 2025 ASAA Regional and State matchups, game times

Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.

All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.

PLAYOFF PICK 'EM

ALASKA ASAA BOYS BASKETBALL: CLASS 1A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 4A

ALASKA ASAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: CLASS 1A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 4A

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys and girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys and girls basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alaska