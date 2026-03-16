Iowa High School Boys Basketball Final Top 25 State Rankings - March 16, 2026

Cedar Falls faced the most adversity they would face all week during the first half of the Class 4A state championship game vs. Johnston.

And just when it seemed as if all hope might be lost, Will Gerdes and company rose up.

The Tigers completed an unbeaten season by lifting the state title, allowing them to do the same in the state power rankings.

Here is the final release of the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - March 16, 2026

1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 25-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: Perfection for the Tigers, as they rallied to defeat Johnston and capture the Class 4A state title.

2. Ballard (3A, 26-1)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: In a game that featured several turns, the Bombers prevailed over Raccoon River Conference rival ADM for the 3A crown in overtime.

3. ADM (3A, 24-2)

Previous Rank: No. 10

Last Week: It was a heartbreaking loss for the Tigers in the 3A finals to rival Ballard in overtime.

4. Waukee (4A, 22-3)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: The Warriors reached the 4A semifinals, coming up short in a battle with Johnston.

5. Dowling Catholic (4A, 21-4)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: After a big win over Dubuque Senior in the 4A quarterfinals, the Maroons were unable to handle Cedar Falls.

6. Unity Christian (2A, 25-2)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: The Knights knocked off two-time defending champ Western Christian and No. 1 Kuemper Catholic in winning 2A gold.

7. Storm Lake (3A, 24-3)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals to ADM in double overtime.

8. Dubuque Senior (4A, 21-3)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: A loss to Dowling Catholic ended the season for the Rams in the state quarterfinals.

9. Waukee Northwest (4A, 20-5)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: The Wolves suffered a shocking quarterfinal round exit to Johnston in the 4A state tournament.

10. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 24-4)

Previous Rank: No. 19

Last Week: The Knights came up just short of winning it all, settling for silver to Unity Christian.

11. Johnston (4A, 17-8)

Previous Rank: Unranked

12. St. Edmond (1A, 25-2)

Previous Rank: No. 23

13. Iowa City Regina (2A, 23-2)

Previous Rank: No. 17

14. Treynor (2A, 23-4)

Previous Rank: No. 20

15. Carroll (3A, 21-6)

Previous Rank: No. 22

16. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 17-6)

Previous Rank: No. 8

17. Ames (4A, 20-3)

Previous Rank: No. 11

18. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 18-5)

Previous Rank: No. 12

19. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 22-4)

Previous Rank: No. 13

20. Solon (3A, 23-3)

Previous Rank: No. 14

21. Bellevue Marquette (1A, 25-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

22. Pella (3A, 21-5)

Previous Rank: No. 15

23. Grundy Center (2A, 23-2)

Previous Rank: No. 24

24. Burlington Notre Dame (1A, 25-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

25. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 23-2)

Previous Rank: No. 16

Dropped out: No. 18 MOC-Floyd Valley; No. 21 Clear Lake; No. 25 Keokuk.