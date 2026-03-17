Comparing Sierra Canyon's CIF State Open Championship Rosters Loaded with NBA Talent

Many forget that Sierra canyon was a high school basketball national power before Bronny and Bryce James showed up. In fact, it could be argued that Sierra Canyon's 2018 and 2019 CIF State Open Division championship teams were the best in the program's history.

If we go back even further, the roster in 2017 had Remy Martin (Arizona State), Cody Riley (UCLA), Adam Sieko (San Diego State), Michael Feinburg (Yale), Terrance McBride (Cornell), and of course, the No. 1 player in the nation at the time: Marvin Bagley III (Duke).

Funny enough, that team didn't win anything.

The program won back-to-back CIF State Open Division championships in 2018 and 2019. The Trailblazers were on their way to likely win a third straight in 2020, but right after the regional final victory, the pandemic shut everything down. The state final never got played that year.

Sierra Canyon then made its way back to the CIF State Open Division final this season, led by two McDonald's All-Americans in Brandon McCoy Jr. and Maxi Adams. The Trailblazers completed a 78-70 victory over Salesian Prep despite the absence of Adams, who got hurt five minutes into the game.

Brandon McCoy Jr. (middle) hoists the CIF State trophy up in celebration with his teammates after beating Salesian Prep 78-70 in the Open final at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. | Greg Stein

So, High School On SI asked coach Andre Chevalier the hard question: Of the juggernaut teams he's coached at Sierra Canyon, which roster is the best?

Chevalier didn't shy away.

"That 2019 team was crazy. We had two 7-footers that solidified the backside of the defense," Chevalier said. "But they couldn't shoot like (Brannon) Martinsen and Maxi (Adams)."

"I'm just going to call it even between those two teams," Chevalier added with a grin with his team watching and listening in the postgame press conference at the Golden 1 Center Saturday night. "Both teams are special."

Of the four standout teams, the 2026 edition holds the best record at 30-1.

"I think this team should be national champions," Chevalier said.

Here is a look at the CIF State Open Division champions (including the 2020 team) from Sierra Canyon and the top players from each roster, which includes a combined total of nine NBA players.

SIERRA CANYON, 2018 (27-4)

Sierra Canyon poses with the CIF State Open Division trophy after winning it in 2018. | Keith Birmingham/SCNG

G, Sr. - Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State/NBA)

G, Jr. - Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt/NBA)

G, Jr. - Cassius Stanley (Duke/NBA)

F, Jr. - Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy/NBA)

F, Jr. - Terren Frank (TCU)

SIERRA CANYON, 2019 (32-3)

Sierra Canyon celebrates its CIF State Open Division title in 2019. | Keith Birmingham/SCNG

G, Sr. - Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt/NBA)

G, Sr. - Cassius Stanley (Duke/NBA)

F, Sr. - Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy/NBA)

F, Sr. - Terren Frank (TCU)

C, Sr. - Christian Koloko (Arizona/NBA)

C, So. - Harold Yu (Chinese Basketball Assoc.)

G, Fr. - Amari Bailey (McDAA/UCLA/NBA)

SIERRA CANYON, 2020 (30-4)

Ziaire Williams (left) and Brandon Boston were both McDonald's All-Americans from Sierra Canyon in 2020. | Tarek Fattal

F, Sr. - Brandon Boston Jr. (McDAA/Kentucky/NBA)

F, Sr. - Ziaire Williams (McDAA/Stanford/NBA)

G, So. - Amari Bailey (McDAA/UCLA/NBA)

G, Fr. - Bronny James (McDAA/USC/NBA)

C, Jr. - Harold Yu (Chinese Basketball Assoc.)

F, So. - Shy Odom (Howard University)

G, Sr. - Zaire Wade (NBA G-League)

SIERRA CANYON, 2026 (30-1)

Sierra Canyon's championship press conference after winning the 2026 CIF State Open Division title in Sacramento. | Tarek Fattal