Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alaska High School Linebackers for 2025?
It is often said that the linebackers are the "quarterbacks" of the defense, and it is easy to see why. For most teams, they signal the plays for the defense, make sure everyone is in position and are leaders on the field. The same can be said for this group of high school linebackers returning for another season in Alaska.
Luke Skinner of Lathrop returns for another season, and he has a nose for the football with the turnovers he's forced. Meanwhile, South Anchorage features a trio of outstanding linebackers who are as good as anyone in the state, and they are looking to make their mark this season.
Every one of these nominees are worthy of your consideration, and as always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on which returning high school linebacker will be the best in Alaska in 2025.
Voting will close on August 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Luke Skinner, Lathrop
The two-time all-state selection at tight end and outside linebacker had one of the top seasons last year in the state from the outside linebacker position. He finished with 40 tackles, 49 total tackles and 12 tackles for a loss. He also tallied four sacks, two quarterback hurries, three interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Henry Lantz, South Anchorage
Lantz finished the 2024 season with 49 solo tackles, 106 total tackles and two tackles for a loss. He also managed to get to the quarterback a handful of times registering two recorded sacks.
Garrett Hobbins, South Anchorage
Hobbins tallied 48 solo tackles and 73 total tackles in 2024. He also finished with three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Ethan Yarrington, South Anchorage
Yarrington returns as one of the top tacklers in the state after finishing the 2024 season with 68 solo tackles and 122 total tackles. He also tallied six tackles for a loss, four sacks, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Darren Benedetti, West Valley
Benedetti had a nose for the football in 2024 by finishing with 22 solo tackles and 72 total tackles in 5 and 1/2 games played. With that kind of production in limited action, it will not be surprising to see him possibly finish with over 100 total tackles this season.
Dax Walden, Soldotna
Walden finished the 2024 season with 17 solo tackles, 48 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also ended the 2024 season with two interceptions.
Bryce Delozier, Eagle River
Last season, Delozier finished with 21 solo tackles, 39 total tackles and three tackles for a loss. He also tallied one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups.
Peā Asailevai, Dimond
Asailevai finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles, one quarterback hurry and two interceptions. If he replicates that success this season, he could very well end up as a three-time member of the all-conference team at the linebacker position.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.