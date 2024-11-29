Vote: Who was the 2024 Alaska Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We begin in the Northwest region and to the great state of Alaska and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Alaska Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of eight worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Cole Yarrington, QB, South Anchorage
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior quarterback was one of the state's best passers this season, with Yarrington completing 132-of-248 passes for 1,952 yards and 20 touchdowns. Yarrington also rushed for 346 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Devin Emmett, QB, Lathrop
Emmett was one of Alaska's top quarterbacks all throughout the 2024 campaign, completing 85-of-175 passes for 1,336 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Oschaun Easaw, RB, Lathrop
Standing right next to Emmett is Easaw at running back, with the senior rusher touting the rock 283 times for 2,039 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.
Zaire Stebbins, ATH, West Valley
The senior running back has run the ball strong this season, with Stebbins carrying the ball 126 times for 996 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, the middle linebacker made 64 total tackles.
Zephaniah Sailele, ATH, West Anchorage
Sailele was one of the state's top running backs statistically all season long, with the senior finishing with 1,291 yards on 207 attempts and scored 12 touchdowns.
Cayden Pili, ATH, Dimond
Pili, a dual-threat quarterback for Dimond, has been arguably the best player this season bar none. The junior has accounted for 40 total touchdowns along with compiling 2,694 yards. Pili also made 41 tackles on defense.
Landon Drumm, ATH, South Anchorage
The Wolverines' do-everything dynamo put up some strong numbers this season, hauling in 52 passes for 929 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. On defense, Drumm made 61 total tackles and picked off a pass.
Gage Hayes, LB/OL, Houston
Not many linebackers have played like Hayes has this past season for Houston, totaling 95 tackles, 38 going for loss and 10 sacks. Quite a season for Hayes out of Houston's front seven.
