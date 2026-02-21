Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 20, 2026
There are 166 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the East Kentwood Falcons take on Grandville at 5:30 p.m. Later, Our Lady of the Lakes travels to take on Michigan Lutheran.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 20
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 49 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Hudsonville taking on West Ottawa. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 67 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Fruitport taking on Calvin Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 64 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Cassopolis taking on Comstock. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 53 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Au Gres-Sims taking on Hillman. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
