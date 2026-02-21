High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 20, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on February 20

Robin Erickson

The DeWitt Panthers take on Waverly on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The DeWitt Panthers take on Waverly on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. / Scott Hasse

There are 166 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the East Kentwood Falcons take on Grandville at 5:30 p.m. Later, Our Lady of the Lakes travels to take on Michigan Lutheran.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 20

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 49 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Hudsonville taking on West Ottawa. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 67 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Fruitport taking on Calvin Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 64 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Cassopolis taking on Comstock. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 53 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 20, highlighted by Au Gres-Sims taking on Hillman. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

