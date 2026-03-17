Arizona Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Arizona boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Sunnyslope Vikings

Runner-Up: St. Mary's Knights

Champions: Liberty Lions

Runner-Up: Perry Pumas

Champions: Central Bobcats

Runner-Up: Mountain Pointe Pride

Champions: Arcadia Titans

Runner-Up: Deer Valley Skyhawks

Champions: Palo Verde Titans

Runner-Up: Coolidge Bears

Champions: Pima Roughriders

Runner-Up: North Valley Christian Lions

Champions: Fort Thomas Apaches

Runner-Up: St. David Tigers

Champions: San Tan Charter Roadrunners

Runner-Up: Valley Christian Trojans

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