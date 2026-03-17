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Arizona Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AIA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Arizona high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Sunnyslope celebrates winning the Open Boys Championship game against St. Mary’s at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026.
Sunnyslope celebrates winning the Open Boys Championship game against St. Mary’s at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class Open

Champions: Sunnyslope Vikings

Runner-Up: St. Mary's Knights

Class 6A

Champions: Liberty Lions

Runner-Up: Perry Pumas

Class 5A

Champions: Central Bobcats

Runner-Up: Mountain Pointe Pride

Class 4A

Champions: Arcadia Titans

Runner-Up: Deer Valley Skyhawks

Class 3A

Champions: Palo Verde Titans

Runner-Up: Coolidge Bears

Class 2A

Champions: Pima Roughriders

Runner-Up: North Valley Christian Lions

Class 1A

Champions: Fort Thomas Apaches

Runner-Up: St. David Tigers

Class Copper

Champions: San Tan Charter Roadrunners

Runner-Up: Valley Christian Trojans

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.