Arizona Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Arizona boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class Open
Champions: Sunnyslope Vikings
Runner-Up: St. Mary's Knights
Class 6A
Champions: Liberty Lions
Runner-Up: Perry Pumas
Class 5A
Champions: Central Bobcats
Runner-Up: Mountain Pointe Pride
Class 4A
Champions: Arcadia Titans
Runner-Up: Deer Valley Skyhawks
Class 3A
Champions: Palo Verde Titans
Runner-Up: Coolidge Bears
Class 2A
Champions: Pima Roughriders
Runner-Up: North Valley Christian Lions
Class 1A
Champions: Fort Thomas Apaches
Runner-Up: St. David Tigers
Class Copper
Champions: San Tan Charter Roadrunners
Runner-Up: Valley Christian Trojans
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.