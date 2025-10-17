High School

Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, October 17, 2025

Get AIA live updates and final scores as Week 8 of the 2025 Arizona high school football season kicks off Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 107 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, October 17, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 2 Hamilton is hosting No. 7 Pinnacle as well as No. 1 Basha taking on Salpointe Catholic.

Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17

With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 8.

AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 11 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, headlined by No. 7 Pinnacle vs No. 2 Hamilton.

AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 26 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, with the slate being highlighted by Arizona College Prep vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.

AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 24 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, with the game of the night being Snowflake vs Eastmark.

AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 12 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Payson vs Thatcher.

AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 27 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Veritas Prep traveling to Phoenix Christian.

AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 10 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night in 1A is St. David vs Bagdad.

