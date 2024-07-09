2024 Arizona high school football schedules released: Liberty vs. Centennial rematch looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Arizona high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming AIA season.
Classes 1A-3A will play their first games on Friday, August 23, and Classes 4A-6A will kick off their season the following Friday, August 30. State tournament games will begin on November 16 for some classes and the 2024 football calendar year will conclude with the AIA Class 6A state title game on December 7.
2024 Arizona high school football schedules for all teams in every AIA classification are available on SBLive Arizona, where you can also find live Arizona high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Arizona AIA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 AIA high school football season schedule:
- July 29: First day of practice for 1A-3A
- August 5: First day of practice for 4A-6A
- August 23: First Friday night for 1A-3A
- August 30: First Friday night for 4A-6A
- October 25: 1A playoffs begin
- November 2: Bracket show for 2A-3A
- November 8: 2A-3A playoffs begin
- November 9: Bracket show for 4A-6A
- November 15: 4A-6A playoffs begin
- November 16: 2024 AIA 1A state championship
- November 30: 2024 AIA 2A-3A state championships
- December 6-7: 2024 AIA 4A-6A state championships
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Arizona's final 2023 rankings.
Here were the top 5 teams in Arizona from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
Fans will not have to wait long to see if Centennial is a threat to return to the state championship this year as the Coyotes kick off their season on the road against No. 6 Hamilton before hitting the road again to face No. 5 Hamilton in Week 2.
By November 1, Centennial will have played five teams ranked in the top 10 from last year. Despite the strong competition throughout the season, the Coyotes will surely have November 8 circled on their calendars.
That is the final game of the regular season, and when they will welcome No. 2 Liberty to Peoria for a rematch of last year's Open Division state championship, which Liberty won 33-21.
Here are some other big AIA high school football games to look forward to this year:
- September 20: No 1 Centennial vs. No. 8 Salpointe Catholic
- October 4: No 2. Liberty at No. 4 Chandler
- October 25: No. 3 Basha at No. 4 Chandler
- October 25: No. 5 Highland at No. 7 American Leadership Academy
