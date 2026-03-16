National High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - March 16, 2026

Orange Beach just continues to pile up victories in Alabama high school softball, as the Makos have dominated the competition to date.

Right behind them both on the national and state scene is Thompson, as they are also unbeaten on the season to date.

Barbers Hill in Texas made a small move up in the Top 25 while four teams entered into the rankings. One of those four, Salpointe Catholic, moved back in after a strong week on the diamond.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - March 16, 2026

1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 13-0

Jayde Palmer has the Makos perfect, hitting .531 while Taylor Poland has crushed four home runs already this season.

2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 17-0

Three more big wins for the defending Alabama high school state champions, as the Warriors remain hot on the heels of Orange Beach for the top spot overall.

3. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 19-0

The Cavaliers have plenty of new pieces producing, as returning ace Kynzee Anderson has an earned run average of 0.44.

4. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 21-3

The Eagles have reeled off five straight since a loss to Keller, not allowing a run while scoring 76 runs themselves.

5. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 20-1

The Lions have won seven in a row since a loss to Barbers Hill.

6. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 11-1-1

A loss at a tournament to Boulder Creek snapped the unbeaten run by the Wolves.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 16-2

Finlee Williams has been on fire, hitting almost .600 while Kennedy Bradley has belted 10 home runs in 18 games.

8. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 20-2

The Mustangs continued their winning ways, getting by Atascocita, 4-2, to reach 20 victories on the season already.

9. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 11-3

The win streak is up to six following a 3-1 victory over Hernando.

10. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 18-5

Katy has been off since the loss to Paetow.

11. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 7-2

12. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 8-1

13. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 0-0

14. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 5-0

15. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 0-0

16. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 16-3-1

17. Pace (Pace, Florida)

Record: 10-1

18. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

Record: 9-1

19. Parrish (Parrish, Florida)

Record: 5-0

20. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 13-2

21. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 6-1

22. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 12-0

23. Jserra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Record: 11-1

24. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 7-0

25. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)

Record: 7-2

Dropped out: No. 18 Oaks Christian; No. 19 Bentonville; No. 24 Bishop O’Connell; No. 25 Hernando.