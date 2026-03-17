Baylor Football Reloads, But Can The Red Raiders Sustain Championship Standard in 2026?

This is the first in our State of the Program series, focused on high-profile high school football programs in the state of Tennessee.

As Baylor School, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, bids adieu to the greatest senior class in school history as it loses key contributors and veteran leadership on both sides of the ball entering 2026.

Erik Kimrey Has Kept the Program Resilient

Despite those losses, Baylor has proven resilient since Erik Kimrey arrived in 2022 after a highly successful 17-year run in South Carolina. In four seasons, Kimrey has elevated Baylor’s status from a consistent midtier private school program in Tennessee to one of the most recognizable programs in the Southeast, if not the country.

His success includes two state championships, four straight appearances in the state championship game and a 45-6 record. With its recent success, Baylor has emerged from the long shadow of crosstown rival McCallie to become the state’s premier private school program.

In the midst of a historic run for a program that dates back 115 years, and with no sign it will dissipate soon, it is fair to say this is the golden era of Baylor football. But with success comes pressure. At Baylor, the goal is simple: championship or bust. There is no consolation prize.

Below is a look at the key losses from last season’s team, the players expected to fill those roles and the key positional battles heading into spring practice.

What Baylor Is Losing

The Class of 2026 leaves with a 45-6 record, two state championships and the distinction of being the first Baylor team since 1973 to finish a season undefeated.

Offensively, the most notable loss is quarterback Briggs Cherry. In two seasons as the starter, Cherry passed for more than 6,000 yards and 64 touchdowns while posting a 23-1 record as a starter in Tennessee’s toughest classification.

Up front, Baylor must replace two of the country’s top offensive tackles: Gabriel Osenda, who signed with Tennessee, and Charlie Edgeworth, who signed with Louisville.

Baylor also loses its top two wide receivers in Jamyan Theodore, who signed with Tennessee, and Kaden Dewey, a speedster headed to Gardner-Webb.

On defense, Baylor must replace Theodore, safety Kolby Barrett and defensive lineman Jayden-Michel Arenas.

Those departures create a leadership void that must be filled if Baylor hopes to repeat in 2026.

Returning Players

While the losses from last year’s championship team are significant, the cupboard is far from bare.

David Gabriel Georges, widely regarded as the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2027, returns for his final season. A two-time Mr. Football Award winner, Georges rushed for 1,751 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

His value cannot be overstated as Baylor breaks in several new faces at nearly every other offensive position.

All-state tight end Braxton Rein, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Brentwood Academy in the Division II-AAA championship game, also returns.

Cash Freeman, Dante Wade and Adrian Perez-Litwin offer stability and experience along the offensive line.

Defensively, linebacker Khori Faulkner returns as the anchor of the Red Raiders defense. Coming off an impressive junior season, Faulkner’s recruiting stock figures to rise if he replicates or exceeds last season’s production.

Spring Practice & Manning Mania

Spring practice will feature several new faces and key position battles. Below is a look at three of the most pressing issues heading into spring practice.

Quarterback Battle

Baylor addressed its most pressing need early in the offseason, landing four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

Croucher, an Ole Miss commit, brings significant experience. In three years as a starter, he has passed for nearly 6,700 yards and 71 touchdowns.

“As an offense, we’re going to adapt to his strengths,” Kimrey said. “Keegan’s got a bazooka for an arm, and he moves around in the pocket pretty well.”

Manning Mania

Behind Croucher on the depth chart is rising freshman Marshall Manning, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

According to Kimrey, Manning will see significant action during spring practice and could play a role in the fall.

Offensive Line Reconstruction

With the departures of Osenda and Edgeworth, the Red Raiders must determine who will protect the pocket for Croucher and open holes for Georges.

Baylor’s championship formula relies heavily on physical play up front. Replicating that physicality with an inexperienced group may be the team’s biggest challenge this spring.

Defensive Retooling

Replacing key losses on defense means younger players must emerge quickly.

The secondary will face particular scrutiny as Baylor searches for capable replacements if it hopes to win a third title in five years.

For more on Baylor, check back tomorrow as we break down the Red Raiders’ 2026 schedule.