Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)

High School on SI has every classifications bracket for the 2024 Arizona high school football playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Brophy Prep center Anderson Kopp (55) snaps the ball against the defense during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024.
Brophy Prep center Anderson Kopp (55) snaps the ball against the defense during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championship playoffs, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification.

Class 2A and Class 3A are on to the semifinals, while Class 3A through Class 6A and the open classification is in the quarterfinals.

>>Arizona high school football brackets<<

Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.

Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

No. 1 San Tan Charter vs. No. 12 Scottsdale Christian Academy

No. 3 Pima vs. No. 2 Tonopah Valley

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 9 Walden Grove

No. 5 Thunderbird vs. No. 4 Mica Mountain

No. 3 Snowflake vs. No. 6 Prescott

No. 7 Arcadia vs. No. 2 Arizona College Prep

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 8 Campo Verde

No. 12 Kellis vs. No. 4 Cactus

No. 3 Buena vs. No. 6 Verrado

No. 7 Desert Edge vs. No. 2 Tucson High Magnet School

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Brophy College Prep vs. No. 8 Perry

No. 5 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mountain View

No. 14 Centennial vs. No. 11 Casteel

No. 7 Pinnacle vs. No. 2 Queen Creek

OPEN CLASSIFICATION

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Marana

No. 5 Higley vs. No. 4 Liberty

No. 7 Desert Mountain vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy

No. 6 Horizon vs. No. 3 Basha

CLASS 1A 8-MAN

Championship

No. 1 Hayden 56, No. 2 Bagdad 34

