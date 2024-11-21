Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)
Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championship playoffs, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification.
Class 2A and Class 3A are on to the semifinals, while Class 3A through Class 6A and the open classification is in the quarterfinals.
>>Arizona high school football brackets<<
Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.
Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
No. 1 San Tan Charter vs. No. 12 Scottsdale Christian Academy
No. 3 Pima vs. No. 2 Tonopah Valley
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 9 Walden Grove
No. 5 Thunderbird vs. No. 4 Mica Mountain
No. 3 Snowflake vs. No. 6 Prescott
No. 7 Arcadia vs. No. 2 Arizona College Prep
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 8 Campo Verde
No. 12 Kellis vs. No. 4 Cactus
No. 3 Buena vs. No. 6 Verrado
No. 7 Desert Edge vs. No. 2 Tucson High Magnet School
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Brophy College Prep vs. No. 8 Perry
No. 5 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mountain View
No. 14 Centennial vs. No. 11 Casteel
No. 7 Pinnacle vs. No. 2 Queen Creek
OPEN CLASSIFICATION
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Marana
No. 5 Higley vs. No. 4 Liberty
No. 7 Desert Mountain vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy
No. 6 Horizon vs. No. 3 Basha
CLASS 1A 8-MAN
Championship
No. 1 Hayden 56, No. 2 Bagdad 34
