Arizona High School Adds Ex-NFL RB To Coaching Staff
A former NFL running back has been added to the coaching staff at an Arizona high school.
According to a post on social media, North High School in Arizona has named Ryan Torian its running backs coach for the 2026 season.
Torain was a standout at Topeka West High School and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas before taking the junior college path to Arizona State University.
At Arizona State, Torain earned all-Pac-10 honors, running for almost 1,800 yards with 17 total touchdowns in two seasons. The Denver Broncos selected Torain in the 2008 NFL Draft in hte fifth round, but a fractured elbow sent him to the sidelines.
Injuries Hindered NFL Career Of Ryan Torain
Torain made his NFL debut later that year and started his first game, rushing 12 times for 68 yards vs. the Cleveland Browns. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and missed the restof the season.
He would have stints with the Washington Redskins and New York Giants before retiring from the NFL.
Now, Torain and new North head football coach Grant Sanders have a tall task ahead of them in building up the program. The Mustangs went 3-7 last year, winning three of five after starting the season 0-5.
“Excited to announce, one of my best friends and coach will be joining me,” Sanders posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
During that season-ending run, North scored three shutout wins over Central, South Mountain and Browne. Freshman Koa Williams is the leading returning rusher, having ran for 73 yards on nine carries last year.