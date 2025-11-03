High School

Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 3, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Hayden Lobos running back runs with the ball against the Mogollon Mustangs during the 1A state championship game at Coronado High School's football field in Scottsdale on Nov. 11, 2023.
Hayden Lobos running back runs with the ball against the Mogollon Mustangs during the 1A state championship game at Coronado High School's football field in Scottsdale on Nov. 11, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 34 games between Classes 1A and 5A.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.

Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 3, 2025

Class 1A Bracket

Semifinals

No. 1 Hayden vs No. 4 Mogollon - 11/7 at 7 PM

No. 2 Bagdad vs No. 6 Williams - 11/8 at 6 PM

Class 2A Bracket

Round 2

No. 1 Veritas Prep vs. No. 17 Santa Cruz Valley

No. 8 Camp Verde vs. No. 9 Tanque Verde

No. 5 Arizona Lutheran Academy vs. No. 12 Parker

No. 4 St. Johns vs. No. 13 Chandler Prep

No. 3 Phoenix Christian vs. No. 14 Benson

No. 6 Willcox vs. No. 11 Trivium Prep

No. 7 San Tan Charter vs. No. 10 Pima

No. 2 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 15 Morenci

*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Bracket

Round 1

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 16 Dysart

No. 8 Show Low vs. No. 9 River Valley

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. No. 12 Page

No. 4 Thatcher vs. No. 13 Florence

No. 3 Round Valley vs. No. 14 Seton Catholic

No. 6 Crismon vs. No. 11 Blue Ridge

No. 7 Payson vs. No. 10 Gilbert Christian

No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 15 Sabino

*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.

Class 4A Bracket

Round 1

No. 16 St. Mary's vs. No. 17 Deer Valley

No. 9 Peoria vs. No. 24 Paradise Honors

No. 12 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs. No. 21 Youngker

No. 13 Walden Grove vs. No. 20 Northwest Christian

No. 14 Coconino vs. No. 19 Mesquite

No. 11 Sahuaro vs. No. 22 Estrella Foothills

No. 10 Lake Havasu vs. No. 23 Sierra Linda

No. 15 Eastmark vs. No. 18 Desert Sunrise

*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A Bracket

Round 1

No. 16 Sunnyslope vs. No. 17 Cienega

No. 9 Desert Mountain vs. No. 24 Gilbert

No. 12 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 21 Maricopa

No. 13 Millennium vs. No. 20 Yuma Catholic

No. 14 Mountain Pointe vs. No. 19 Flowing Wells

No. 11 Campo Verde vs. No. 22 Verrado

No. 10 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 23 Tucson High Magnet School

No. 15 Buena vs. No. 18 Mountain View

*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

