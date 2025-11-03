Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 3, 2025
The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 34 games between Classes 1A and 5A.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.
Class 1A Bracket
Semifinals
No. 1 Hayden vs No. 4 Mogollon - 11/7 at 7 PM
No. 2 Bagdad vs No. 6 Williams - 11/8 at 6 PM
Class 2A Bracket
Round 2
No. 1 Veritas Prep vs. No. 17 Santa Cruz Valley
No. 8 Camp Verde vs. No. 9 Tanque Verde
No. 5 Arizona Lutheran Academy vs. No. 12 Parker
No. 4 St. Johns vs. No. 13 Chandler Prep
No. 3 Phoenix Christian vs. No. 14 Benson
No. 6 Willcox vs. No. 11 Trivium Prep
No. 7 San Tan Charter vs. No. 10 Pima
No. 2 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 15 Morenci
*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.
Class 3A Bracket
Round 1
No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 16 Dysart
No. 8 Show Low vs. No. 9 River Valley
No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. No. 12 Page
No. 4 Thatcher vs. No. 13 Florence
No. 3 Round Valley vs. No. 14 Seton Catholic
No. 6 Crismon vs. No. 11 Blue Ridge
No. 7 Payson vs. No. 10 Gilbert Christian
No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 15 Sabino
*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.
Class 4A Bracket
Round 1
No. 16 St. Mary's vs. No. 17 Deer Valley
No. 9 Peoria vs. No. 24 Paradise Honors
No. 12 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs. No. 21 Youngker
No. 13 Walden Grove vs. No. 20 Northwest Christian
No. 14 Coconino vs. No. 19 Mesquite
No. 11 Sahuaro vs. No. 22 Estrella Foothills
No. 10 Lake Havasu vs. No. 23 Sierra Linda
No. 15 Eastmark vs. No. 18 Desert Sunrise
*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.
Class 5A Bracket
Round 1
No. 16 Sunnyslope vs. No. 17 Cienega
No. 9 Desert Mountain vs. No. 24 Gilbert
No. 12 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 21 Maricopa
No. 13 Millennium vs. No. 20 Yuma Catholic
No. 14 Mountain Pointe vs. No. 19 Flowing Wells
No. 11 Campo Verde vs. No. 22 Verrado
No. 10 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 23 Tucson High Magnet School
No. 15 Buena vs. No. 18 Mountain View
*All games 11/7 at 7 p.m.
