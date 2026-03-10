High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 10, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 Oklahoma high school basketball state championships as we head into the first round of action
Gray Reid
Southmoore vs Mustang from Feb. 26, 2026
Southmoore vs Mustang from Feb. 26, 2026 | Ron Lane

The 2026 Oklahoma high school girls basketball state championships begin March 10-12, with 20 games in the first round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the Oklahoma high school basketball state brackets. The championship games conclude on March 14.

Oklahoma (OSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 10

Class 2A Bracket

Thursday, March 12

Howe vs. Riverside Indian - 9:00 AM

Hartshorne vs. Fairview - 10:30 AM

Vanoss vs. Dale - 12:00 PM

Latta vs. Merritt - 1:30 PM

Class 3A Bracket

Wednesday, March 11

Washington vs. Metro Christian - 9:00 AM

Spiro vs. Alva - 10:30 AM

Anadarko vs. Adair - 12:00 PM

Sequoyah vs. Millwood - 1:30 PM

Class 4A Bracket

Tuesday, March 10

McLoud vs. Harrah - 9:00 AM

Lincoln Christian vs. Kingfisher - 10:30 AM

Weatherford vs. Locust Grove - 12:00 PM

Douglass vs. Broken Bow - 1:30 PM

Class 5A Bracket

Thursday, March 12

Newcastle vs. Glenpool - 9:00 AM

Booker T. Washington vs. Bishop McGuinness - 10:30 AM

Del City vs. Shawnee - 12:00 PM

East Central vs. Carl Albert - 1:30 PM

Class 6A Bracket

Wednesday, March 11

Putnam City North vs. Edmond North - 9:00 AM

Choctaw vs. Bixby - 10:30 AM

Mustang vs. Bartlesville - 12:00 PM

Muskogee vs. Westmoore - 1:30 PM

