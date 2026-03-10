Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 10, 2026

The 2026 Oklahoma high school girls basketball state championships begin March 10-12, with 20 games in the first round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the Oklahoma high school basketball state brackets. The championship games conclude on March 14.

Oklahoma (OSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 10

Thursday, March 12

Howe vs. Riverside Indian - 9:00 AM

Hartshorne vs. Fairview - 10:30 AM

Vanoss vs. Dale - 12:00 PM

Latta vs. Merritt - 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 11

Washington vs. Metro Christian - 9:00 AM

Spiro vs. Alva - 10:30 AM

Anadarko vs. Adair - 12:00 PM

Sequoyah vs. Millwood - 1:30 PM

Tuesday, March 10

McLoud vs. Harrah - 9:00 AM

Lincoln Christian vs. Kingfisher - 10:30 AM

Weatherford vs. Locust Grove - 12:00 PM

Douglass vs. Broken Bow - 1:30 PM

Thursday, March 12

Newcastle vs. Glenpool - 9:00 AM

Booker T. Washington vs. Bishop McGuinness - 10:30 AM

Del City vs. Shawnee - 12:00 PM

East Central vs. Carl Albert - 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 11

Putnam City North vs. Edmond North - 9:00 AM

Choctaw vs. Bixby - 10:30 AM

Mustang vs. Bartlesville - 12:00 PM

Muskogee vs. Westmoore - 1:30 PM

