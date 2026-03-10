Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Oklahoma high school girls basketball state championships begin March 10-12, with 20 games in the first round of action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the Oklahoma high school basketball state brackets. The championship games conclude on March 14.
Oklahoma (OSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 10
Class 2A Bracket
Thursday, March 12
Howe vs. Riverside Indian - 9:00 AM
Hartshorne vs. Fairview - 10:30 AM
Vanoss vs. Dale - 12:00 PM
Latta vs. Merritt - 1:30 PM
Class 3A Bracket
Wednesday, March 11
Washington vs. Metro Christian - 9:00 AM
Spiro vs. Alva - 10:30 AM
Anadarko vs. Adair - 12:00 PM
Sequoyah vs. Millwood - 1:30 PM
Class 4A Bracket
Tuesday, March 10
McLoud vs. Harrah - 9:00 AM
Lincoln Christian vs. Kingfisher - 10:30 AM
Weatherford vs. Locust Grove - 12:00 PM
Douglass vs. Broken Bow - 1:30 PM
Class 5A Bracket
Thursday, March 12
Newcastle vs. Glenpool - 9:00 AM
Booker T. Washington vs. Bishop McGuinness - 10:30 AM
Del City vs. Shawnee - 12:00 PM
East Central vs. Carl Albert - 1:30 PM
Class 6A Bracket
Wednesday, March 11
Putnam City North vs. Edmond North - 9:00 AM
Choctaw vs. Bixby - 10:30 AM
Mustang vs. Bartlesville - 12:00 PM
Muskogee vs. Westmoore - 1:30 PM
