Arizona high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Arizona high school football through Week 7

Basha's Noah Roberts avoids a tackle by Hamilton's Derrick Leblanc Jr. during a football game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 11, 2024.
Basha's Noah Roberts avoids a tackle by Hamilton's Derrick Leblanc Jr. during a football game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 11, 2024. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Week 7 of the Arizona high school football season, High School on SI has published the second computer rankings of the season in the state.

Basha takes back the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A computer rankings after a big35-20 win over Hamilton. Red Mountain moves down to No. 2 this week.

Marana once again stays atop the Class 5A computer rankings after moving to 7-0. Horizon moves up to No. 3 after beating No. 9 Notre Dame Prep.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:

ARIZONA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

Published
