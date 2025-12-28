High School

Arizona high school football final passing leaders for 2025 season, vote for the best

The final tally of passing leaders in Arizona from the 2025 high school football season. Who was the best, though?

Tarek Fattal

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025.
Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in Arizona has come to a close.

Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.

The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most yards (along with other notable stats). All listed players are quarterbacks.

VOTE for which player you think had the best 2025 season at the bottom of the page.

AZ TOP 10 PASSING LEADERS

(Name, school, year)
(Total yards, TDs, games played, yards per game)

Colten Meyer, Marana (Tucson), Sr.

3,826 yds, 41 TDs, 12 GP, 318.8 yds/game

Will Mencl, Chandler, Jr.

3,815 yds, 33 TDs, 13 GP, 293.5 yds/game

Donivan Dixon, CSHS (Cave Creek), Sr.

3,377 yds, 36 TDs, 12 GP, 281.4 yds/game

Malachi Wilt, Verrado (Buckeye), Sr.

3,132 yds, 34 TDs, 11 GP, 284.7 yds/game

Jax Sculley, Hamilton (Chandler), So.

2,947 yds, 41 TDs, 10 GP, 294.7 yds/game

Brady Scott, Canyon View (Waddell), Sr.

2,866 yds, 37 TDs, 13 GP, 220.5 yds/game

Sean Helgeson, SCA (Phoenix), Sr.

2,818 yds, 38 TDs, 14 GP, 201.3 yds/game

Blake Roskopf, Desert Edge (Goodyear), Jr.

2,815 yds, 37 TDs, 12 GP, 234.6 yds/game

Zach Smith, Arcadia (Phoenix), Sr.

2,796 yds, 33 TDs, 14 GP, 199.7 yds/game

Laki Wallwork, NCHS (Phoenix), Sr.

2,740 yds, 30 TDs, 12 GP, 228.3 yds/game

VOTING POLL

(Poll closes Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.)

2025 AZ STATE FINAL RESULTS

Open Division: Basha 34, Chandler 7 — Basha capped a spectacular season with a decisive championship victory over Chandler.

6A: Casteel 42, Centennial 27 — Casteel emerged as the dominant 6A program with a big postseason run and title game success.

5A: Desert Mountain 21, Canyon View 7 — A competitive matchup that saw Desert Mountain seize the crown.

4A: Mica Mountain 42, Arcadia 17 — Mica Mountain took control in the 4A final.

3A: Round Valley 13, Benjamin Franklin 10 — A tight and thrilling defensive battle.

2A: Scottsdale Christian 27, St. Johns 22 — Scottsdale Christian claimed a close-fought 2A title.

1A: Hayden 66, Bagdad 20 — Hayden dominated the 1A championship.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/Arizona