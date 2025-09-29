Arizona High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Basha and Hamilton are heading for an unbeaten showdown on October 24. The are the only teams remaining that have yet to lose in 2025.
The latest Arizona high school football Top 10 rankings as of September 29, 2025.
1. Basha Bears (5-0)
The Bears take down Queen Creek 35-13 thanks to QB Brodie Vehrs' 270 yards passing and four TDs, and Joshua Gaines ran for 115 yards on nine carries. | at Westwood
2. Hamilton Huskies (5-0)
Jax Sculley throws five TDs and Skyler Cole ran for 180 yards and two TDs in a 50-10 win over Centennial | at Valley Vista
3. Liberty Lions (4-1)
Liberty beat Pinnacle 39-8 in a stellar defensive performance, tallying four sacks. | at Mountain Ridge
4. Mountain View Toros (3-2)
Brady Goodman ran for three touchdowns on 16 carries (90 yards). Team rushed for six total TDs in a 50-7 win over Higley. | at Buena
5. Chandler Wolves (4-1)
Will Mencl threw for 438 yards and six TDs in a 49-10 win over O'Connor. | BYE
6. Brophy College Prep Broncos (3-2)
Case Vanden Bosch threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in a 27-10 over Red Mountain. | BYE
7. Pinnacle Pioneers (4-1)
The Pioneers fall in the rankings after losing to Liberty 39-8. | vs. Cesar Chavez
8. Red Mountain Mountain Lions (4-1)
Red Mountain falls to Brophy Prep 27-10 and suffers its first loss of the season. | BYE
9. Centennial Coyotes (3-2)
The Coyotes fall to Hamilton 50-10. | at O'Connor
10. Perry Pumas (3-2)
Pumas thumped Corona del Sol 44-13. Kael Snyder threw for 291 yards and four TDs. | BYE
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
