Arizona high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Arizona high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings for the state.
Liberty takes over the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A computer rankings. Coming in at No. 2 is Basha, followed by Brophy College Prep.
Marana remains the No. 1 team in the Class 5A computer rankings.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
CLASS 1A
1. Hayden (9-0)
0.929 pts
2. Bagdad (8-1-1)
0.859 pts
3. Mogollon (8-1-1)
0.822 pts
4. St. David (8-1)
0.747 pts
5. Lincoln Prep (7-2)
0.724 pts
6. Mohave Accelerated (9-2-1)
0.713 pts
7. El Capitan (6-3-1)
0.682 pts
8. Valley Union (6-2)
0.632 pts
9. Desert Heights Prep (6-4-1)
0.557 pts
10. Williams (5-6-1)
0.541 pts
CLASS 2A
1. San Tan Charter (8-0-1)
0.927 pts
2. Tonopah Valley (10-0)
0.906 pts
3. Pima (8-1)
0.832 pts
4. Phoenix Christian (7-1)
0.814 pts
5. Bisbee (8-1)
0.813 pts
6. Santa Cruz Valley (8-1)
0.790 pts
7. Arizona Lutheran Academy (6-3)
0.708 pts
8. Veritas Prep (6-3)
0.705 pts
9. Willcox (6-3)
0.700 pts
10. Miami (6-3)
0.683 pts
CLASS 3A
1. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (9-0)
1.002 pts
2. Benjamin Franklin (8-1)
0.917 pts
3. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-1)
0.862 pts
4. Thatcher (7-2)
0.841 pts
5. Mohave (7-2)
0.828 pts
6. Payson (7-2)
0.730 pts
7. Dysart (7-2)
0.722 pts
8. Florence (7-2)
0.718 pts
9. Wickenburg (6-3)
0.716 pts
10. River Valley (7-2)
0.706 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Snowflake (8-0)
0.976 pts
2. Arizona College Prep (7-1)
0.956 pts
3. Arcadia (8-0)
0.946 pts
4. Mica Mountain (8-0)
0.900 pts
5. Thunderbird (7-1)
0.896 pts
6. Prescott (8-1)
0.894 pts
7. Yuma Catholic (7-1)
0.894 pts
8. Northwest Christian (7-1)
0.893 pts
9. Seton Catholic (5-2)
0.762 pts
10. Deer Valley (9-0)
0.760 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Marana (9-0)
1.071 pts
2. Horizon (7-1)
0.961 pts
3. Desert Mountain (7-1)
0.953 pts
4. Ironwood Ridge (7-1)
0.894 pts
5. Higley (5-3)
0.856 pts
6. Cactus (6-2)
0.832 pts
7. McClintock (8-0)
0.817 pts
8. Tucson High Magnet School (6-2)
0.806 pts
9. Cactus Shadows (6-2)
0.769 pts
10. Verrado (7-2)
0.762 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Liberty (7-1)
1.002 pts
2. Basha (7-1)
0.984 pts
3. Brophy College Prep (7-1)
0.958 pts
4. American Leadership Academy (7-1)
0.915 pts
5. Red Mountain (7-1)
0.911 pts
6. Queen Creek (7-1)
0.854 pts
7. Hamilton (7-1)
0.841 pts
8. Mountain View (7-1)
0.836 pts
9. Highland (6-2)
0.789 pts
10. Salpointe Catholic (5-2)
0.750 pts
