Top Arizona high school football defensive backs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote

What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Arizona high school football will kick off August 22 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Arizona's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Arizona high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Arizona's top defensive backs to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP DEFENSIVE BACKS IN ARIZONA
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Justice Brathwaite, Higley, Sr.
This BYU commit had 39 tackles and three picks as a junior.
2. Cooper Cronk, Lee Williams, Sr.
Cronk had eight interceptions in 2024, which was the most in the state for juniors. Cronk also added 23 tackles.
3. Mikyal Davis, Desert Edge, Jr.
Davis holds offers to Florida State, Indiana, Arizona and Cal. As a sophomore Davis had 54 tackles, two INTs and four pass deflections.
4. Brandon Hadnot Jr., Sierra Linda, Jr.
Hadnot led all sophomores in Arizona with eight interceptions in 2024. The standout sophomore also had 56 tackles.
5. Camren Hamiel, Desert Edge, Sr.
Hamiel is a Texas A&M commit with offers from Penn State, Alabama and Arizona. The 6-foot, 180-pound corner is a speedster that covers a lot of ground but is also a very good open field tackler.
6. Niko Jandreau, Hamilton, Sr.
This future Sooner is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety had 96 tackles with 11 tackles for loss in 2024.
7. Hamisi Juma, Chandler, Sr.
This Arizona commit is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. Juma tallied 48 tackles in eight games last fall.
8. Mason Lewis, Basha, Sr.
Lewis is committed to Cal. Lewis is a recent transfer to Basha after playing his first three seasons at Queen Creek. In 2024, 33 tackles, a tackle for loss, and seven passes defended.
9. Marquis Richardson, Hamilton, Sr.
Richardson is committed to Hawaii. The 3-star prospect is a lengthy, athlete at 6-foot-3 who plays safety. He tallied 82 tackles in 2024 with two interceptions and six pass deflections.
10. Will Ryken, Scottsdale Prep, Sr.
Ryken had eight picks last fall and also had 52 tackles in 12 games.
11. Ezra Spivey, Tucson Magnet, So.
Spivey had an impressive seven interceptions as a freshman in 2024 — the most of all ninth graders in Arizona.
12. Zeth Thues, Liberty, Sr.
Thues is headed to Arizona State to play safety. As a junior, he tallied 68 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and four interceptions. He also added five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, July 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
