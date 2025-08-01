Arizona's All-State 2025 preseason high school football team
Arizona isn't just hot, with the sweltering sun and desert landscapes, it's also a hotbed for high school football talent. The state has a back-to-back Open Division state champion in Liberty High, but can another program dethrone the Lions?
The high school football season doesn't kick off until August 22 (first Friday), but until then, High School On SI has selected an Arizona preseason All-State football team ahead of the 2025 season.
2025 ARIZONA PRESEASON ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Tait Reynolds, Queen Creek, Sr. (Clemson)
QB - Brady Goodman, Mountain View, Sr.
RB - Noah Roberts, Basha, Jr.
RB - Courshawn Hill, Williams Field, Sr.
WR - Jaden Baldwin, Basha, Jr.
WR - Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy College, Sr. (Notre Dame)
WR - Zerek Sidney, Desert Edge, Jr.
WR - DontayTyson, Peoria, Jr.
TE - Aveon Williams, Casa Grande Union, Sr. (North Carolina)
OL - Collin Campbell, Williams Field, Sr. (Michigan State)
OL - Jalayne Miller, Desert Edge, Sr. (Stanford)
OL - Malachi Joyner, Williams Field, Sr. (Arizona)
OL - Aaron Thomas, Mountain Pointe, Sr. (Ohio State)
OL - Tucker Smith, Sandra Day O'Connor, Sr. (Ohio State)
ATH - Daylen Sharper, Brophy College, Sr. (Stanford)
K - Francisco Orduno Jr., Mountain Pointe, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Keytrin Harris, Compass Prep, Sr. (Arizona)
DL - Fabian Hernandez, Bisbee, Sr.
DL - Hayden Utley, Marana, Sr.
DL - Jake Jones, Campo Verde, Sr.
LB - Hudson Dunn, Liberty, Sr. (Minnesota)
LB - TJ Fo'ilefutu Jr., Liberty, Sr.
LB - Eli Cramer-Cronin, Basha, Sr.
LB - Jaylyn Colter, Mountain Pointe, Sr.
DB - Camren Hamiel, Desert Edge, Sr. (Texas A&M)
DB - Mikyal Davis, Desert Edge, Jr.
DB - Niko Jandreau, Hamilton, Sr. (Oklahoma)
DB - Justice Brathwaite, Higley, Sr. (BYU)
ATH - Hamisi Juma, Chandler, Sr. (Arizona)
P - Clayton Cooper, Basha, Sr.
ARIZONA'S TOP PLAYERS BY POSITION
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
