High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Brophy quarterback looks for a receiver against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Brophy quarterback looks for a receiver against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 35, Arizona College Prep 14

Arizona Lutheran Academy 19, Parker 12

Arcadia 35, Poston Butte 12

Bagdad 32, St. David 14

Basha 58, Salpointe Catholic 7

Benjamin Franklin 35, American Leadership Academy 7

Boulder Creek 55, Mountain Ridge 13

Bradshaw Mountain 56, Buckeye 20

Buena 49, Casa Grande 33

Cactus 70, Willow Canyon 0

Camelback 60, Fairfax 19

Campo Verde 48, Skyline 8

Canyon View 49, Verrado 13

Casteel 55, Desert Vista 21

Chandler 62, Valley Vista 12

Chandler Prep 40, Arete Prep 7

Chinle 14, Window Rock 0

Cholla 36, Rincon/University 0

Cibola 50, Yuma 0

Cienega 28, Flowing Wells 20

Coconino 28, Lee Williams 12

Combs 34, Mesquite 0

Copper Canyon 34, Washington 13

Corona del Sol 44, Desert Ridge 0

Cortez 41, Bourgade Catholic 33

Desert Edge 58, Tolleson 7

Desert Mountain 16, Chaparral 6

Desert View 48, Canyon del Oro 7

Dobson 36, Paradise Valley 16

Duncan 42, Mayer 22

Dysart 42, Kingman 13

Florence 44, Sabino 24

Fountain Hills 46, Chino Valley 30

Gila Ridge 79, Somerton 0

Glendale Prep Academy 31, Heritage Academy 19

Globe 48, Catalina 0

Greenway 13, Moon Valley 10

Hamilton 49, Pinnacle 13

Hayden 68, Ray 6

Highland 24, Horizon 20

Highland Prep West 61, San Pasqual 41

Higley 41, Brophy College Prep 38

Holbrook 50, Many Farms 8

Lake Havasu 36, Youngker 19

Lincoln Prep 32, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 8

Marcos de Niza 40, Glendale 0

Marana 17, Tucson High Magnet School 9

Maricopa 21, Sunnyside 14

McClintock 66, Ironwood 12

Mesa 45, Cesar Chavez 14

Mica Mountain 43, Amphitheater 0

Millennium 56, Kellis 20

Mogollon 76, Joseph City 30

Mohave Accelerated 74, Desert Heights Prep 40

Mountain Pointe 52, Gilbert 20

Mountain View 35, Nogales 13

Mountainside 28, Highland Prep 0

North 16, South Mountain 0

North Canyon 34, Carl Hayden Community 22

Northwest Christian 24, St. Mary's 20

Page 45, Winslow 6

Palo Verde 21, Bisbee 16

Peoria 26, American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 18

Perry 48, Westwood 7

Pima 61, Madison Highland Prep 0

Pueblo 36, Rio Rico 0

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 48, Safford 0

Red Mesa 36, Hopi 6

Red Mountain 23, Mountain View 22

River Valley 40, Seton Catholic 6

Round Valley 56, San Tan Foothills 19

Sahuaro 42, Douglas 7

Salome 32, Red Rock 0

San Carlos 58, Santa Rita 0

San Manuel 55, Baboquivari 0

San Tan Charter 77, Miami 0

Santa Cruz Valley 57, Desert Christian 15

Scottsdale Christian Academy 49, Camp Verde 14

Show Low 21, Blue Ridge 14

Snowflake 26, Eastmark 6

St. Johns 21, Morenci 12

Sunrise Mountain 27, West Point 14

Sunnyslope 52, Goldwater 3

Superior 42, Cicero Prep Academy 20

Tanque Verde 64, Tombstone 0

Tempe 22, Independence 20

Thatcher 20, Payson 10

Tonopah Valley 41, Antelope 26

Trivium Prep 33, Desert Star 12

Tuba City 84, Greyhills Academy 0

Valley Christian 51, Odyssey Institute 0

Valley Union 58, Valley Lutheran 6

Veritas Prep 34, Phoenix Christian 21

Vista Grande 16, Ironwood Ridge 14

Walden Grove 35, Catalina Foothills 10

Willcox 26, Benson 17

Williams 56, El Capitan 20

Yuma Catholic 44, Apollo 14

Published
