Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 35, Arizona College Prep 14
Arizona Lutheran Academy 19, Parker 12
Arcadia 35, Poston Butte 12
Bagdad 32, St. David 14
Basha 58, Salpointe Catholic 7
Benjamin Franklin 35, American Leadership Academy 7
Boulder Creek 55, Mountain Ridge 13
Bradshaw Mountain 56, Buckeye 20
Buena 49, Casa Grande 33
Cactus 70, Willow Canyon 0
Camelback 60, Fairfax 19
Campo Verde 48, Skyline 8
Canyon View 49, Verrado 13
Casteel 55, Desert Vista 21
Chandler 62, Valley Vista 12
Chandler Prep 40, Arete Prep 7
Chinle 14, Window Rock 0
Cholla 36, Rincon/University 0
Cibola 50, Yuma 0
Cienega 28, Flowing Wells 20
Coconino 28, Lee Williams 12
Combs 34, Mesquite 0
Copper Canyon 34, Washington 13
Corona del Sol 44, Desert Ridge 0
Cortez 41, Bourgade Catholic 33
Desert Edge 58, Tolleson 7
Desert Mountain 16, Chaparral 6
Desert View 48, Canyon del Oro 7
Dobson 36, Paradise Valley 16
Duncan 42, Mayer 22
Dysart 42, Kingman 13
Florence 44, Sabino 24
Fountain Hills 46, Chino Valley 30
Gila Ridge 79, Somerton 0
Glendale Prep Academy 31, Heritage Academy 19
Globe 48, Catalina 0
Greenway 13, Moon Valley 10
Hamilton 49, Pinnacle 13
Hayden 68, Ray 6
Highland 24, Horizon 20
Highland Prep West 61, San Pasqual 41
Higley 41, Brophy College Prep 38
Holbrook 50, Many Farms 8
Lake Havasu 36, Youngker 19
Lincoln Prep 32, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 8
Marcos de Niza 40, Glendale 0
Marana 17, Tucson High Magnet School 9
Maricopa 21, Sunnyside 14
McClintock 66, Ironwood 12
Mesa 45, Cesar Chavez 14
Mica Mountain 43, Amphitheater 0
Millennium 56, Kellis 20
Mogollon 76, Joseph City 30
Mohave Accelerated 74, Desert Heights Prep 40
Mountain Pointe 52, Gilbert 20
Mountain View 35, Nogales 13
Mountainside 28, Highland Prep 0
North 16, South Mountain 0
North Canyon 34, Carl Hayden Community 22
Northwest Christian 24, St. Mary's 20
Page 45, Winslow 6
Palo Verde 21, Bisbee 16
Peoria 26, American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 18
Perry 48, Westwood 7
Pima 61, Madison Highland Prep 0
Pueblo 36, Rio Rico 0
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 48, Safford 0
Red Mesa 36, Hopi 6
Red Mountain 23, Mountain View 22
River Valley 40, Seton Catholic 6
Round Valley 56, San Tan Foothills 19
Sahuaro 42, Douglas 7
Salome 32, Red Rock 0
San Carlos 58, Santa Rita 0
San Manuel 55, Baboquivari 0
San Tan Charter 77, Miami 0
Santa Cruz Valley 57, Desert Christian 15
Scottsdale Christian Academy 49, Camp Verde 14
Show Low 21, Blue Ridge 14
Snowflake 26, Eastmark 6
St. Johns 21, Morenci 12
Sunrise Mountain 27, West Point 14
Sunnyslope 52, Goldwater 3
Superior 42, Cicero Prep Academy 20
Tanque Verde 64, Tombstone 0
Tempe 22, Independence 20
Thatcher 20, Payson 10
Tonopah Valley 41, Antelope 26
Trivium Prep 33, Desert Star 12
Tuba City 84, Greyhills Academy 0
Valley Christian 51, Odyssey Institute 0
Valley Union 58, Valley Lutheran 6
Veritas Prep 34, Phoenix Christian 21
Vista Grande 16, Ironwood Ridge 14
Walden Grove 35, Catalina Foothills 10
Willcox 26, Benson 17
Williams 56, El Capitan 20
Yuma Catholic 44, Apollo 14