Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Agua Fria 34, La Joya Community High School 14
American Leadership Academy 24, Mountain View 22
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 43, Campo Verde 12
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 35, Thunderbird 0
Arcadia 38, Eastmark 13
Arizona College Prep 31, Notre Dame Prep 21
Barry Goldwater High School 35, Ironwood 21
Benjamin Franklin 31, Crismon 8
Boulder Creek 17, O'Connor 14
Bradshaw Mountain 28, Coconino 21
Buckeye 27, Deer Valley 20
Buena 35, Canyon del Oro 17
Cactus 48, West Point 0
Camelback 33, North 14
Canyon View 44, Millennium 37
Casa Grande 28, Vista Grande 20
Casteel 35, Corona del Sol 14
Centennial 55, Mountain Ridge 7
Chandler 49, Cesar Chavez 7
Cholla 32, Rio Rico 0
Combs 22, Poston Butte 7
Coolidge 34, San Tan Foothills 6
Copper Canyon 44, North Canyon 14
Desert Edge 60, Kellis 14
Desert Sunrise 49, Westview 18
Desert View 70, Cienega 35
Empire 43, Rincon/University 13
Florence 36, Safford 0
Flowing Wells 43, Sunnyside 0
Gila Ridge 33, Sierra Linda 18
Hamilton 28, Basha 12
Higley 49, Shadow Ridge 24
Highland 56, Desert Ridge 0
Horizon 35, Desert Mountain 22
Independence 41, Moon Valley 14
Kingman 62, Wickenburg 7
Kingman Academy 46, Coronado 0
Lake Havasu 40, Estrella Foothills 13
Liberty 38, Brophy College Prep 3
Marana 48, Mountain View 20
Marcos de Niza 49, Greenway 34
Maricopa 28, Nogales 9
McClintock 42, Dobson 22
Mesa 24, Perry 17
Mica Mountain 56, Catalina Foothills 6
Mohave 53, Lee Williams 2
Mohave Accelerated 58, Desert Heights Prep 0
Mountain Pointe 48, Skyline 6
Peoria 21, Northwest Christian 16
Queen Creek 33, Desert Vista 19
Red Mountain 49, Gilbert 33
River Valley 34, Payson 31
Round Valley 49, Apache Junction 6
Sahuaro 35, Amphitheater 0
Salpointe Catholic 34, Westwood 30
San Carlos 50, Catalina 6
Seton Catholic 28, American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 0
Snowflake 41, Mesquite 13
St. Frances 28, Aces Elite Sports Academy 0
St. Mary's 35, Paradise Honors 28
Sunrise Mountain 33, Apollo 21
Sunnyslope 59, Paradise Valley 13
Superior 56, Salome 28
Tempe 41, Glendale 14
Tucson High Magnet School 36, Ironwood Ridge 12
Valley Union 40, Ray 28
Verrado 62, Tolleson 38
Walden Grove 28, Douglas 7
Williams 50, San Manuel 6
Williams Field 49, Saguaro 35
Window Rock 16, Monument Valley 12