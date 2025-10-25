High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Brophy quarterback Case Vanden Bosch (15) passes against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. on Sept. 19, 2025.
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Agua Fria 34, La Joya Community High School 14

American Leadership Academy 24, Mountain View 22

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 43, Campo Verde 12

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 35, Thunderbird 0

Arcadia 38, Eastmark 13

Arizona College Prep 31, Notre Dame Prep 21

Barry Goldwater High School 35, Ironwood 21

Benjamin Franklin 31, Crismon 8

Boulder Creek 17, O'Connor 14

Bradshaw Mountain 28, Coconino 21

Buckeye 27, Deer Valley 20

Buena 35, Canyon del Oro 17

Cactus 48, West Point 0

Camelback 33, North 14

Canyon View 44, Millennium 37

Casa Grande 28, Vista Grande 20

Casteel 35, Corona del Sol 14

Centennial 55, Mountain Ridge 7

Chandler 49, Cesar Chavez 7

Cholla 32, Rio Rico 0

Combs 22, Poston Butte 7

Coolidge 34, San Tan Foothills 6

Copper Canyon 44, North Canyon 14

Desert Edge 60, Kellis 14

Desert Sunrise 49, Westview 18

Desert View 70, Cienega 35

Empire 43, Rincon/University 13

Florence 36, Safford 0

Flowing Wells 43, Sunnyside 0

Gila Ridge 33, Sierra Linda 18

Hamilton 28, Basha 12

Higley 49, Shadow Ridge 24

Highland 56, Desert Ridge 0

Horizon 35, Desert Mountain 22

Independence 41, Moon Valley 14

Kingman 62, Wickenburg 7

Kingman Academy 46, Coronado 0

Lake Havasu 40, Estrella Foothills 13

Liberty 38, Brophy College Prep 3

Marana 48, Mountain View 20

Marcos de Niza 49, Greenway 34

Maricopa 28, Nogales 9

McClintock 42, Dobson 22

Mesa 24, Perry 17

Mica Mountain 56, Catalina Foothills 6

Mohave 53, Lee Williams 2

Mohave Accelerated 58, Desert Heights Prep 0

Mountain Pointe 48, Skyline 6

Peoria 21, Northwest Christian 16

Queen Creek 33, Desert Vista 19

Red Mountain 49, Gilbert 33

River Valley 34, Payson 31

Round Valley 49, Apache Junction 6

Sahuaro 35, Amphitheater 0

Salpointe Catholic 34, Westwood 30

San Carlos 50, Catalina 6

Seton Catholic 28, American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 0

Snowflake 41, Mesquite 13

St. Frances 28, Aces Elite Sports Academy 0

St. Mary's 35, Paradise Honors 28

Sunrise Mountain 33, Apollo 21

Sunnyslope 59, Paradise Valley 13

Superior 56, Salome 28

Tempe 41, Glendale 14

Tucson High Magnet School 36, Ironwood Ridge 12

Valley Union 40, Ray 28

Verrado 62, Tolleson 38

Walden Grove 28, Douglas 7

Williams 50, San Manuel 6

Williams Field 49, Saguaro 35

Window Rock 16, Monument Valley 12

