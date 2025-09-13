Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - September 12, 2025
Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 42, Buena 14
American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 48, Wickenburg 0
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 21, Mica Mountain 14
Amphitheater 15, Somerton 7
Arcadia 49, Moon Valley 0
Arizona College Prep 44, Chaparral 14
Arizona Lutheran Academy 63, Madison Highland Prep 0
Basha 42, Williams Field 14
Benjamin Franklin 62, Odyssey Institute 0
Benson 30, Tanque Verde 21
Bourgade Catholic 44, Kingman Academy 8
Brophy College Prep 45, Perry 27
Cactus Shadows 60, Eastmark 13
Camp Verde 42, Fountain Hills 0
Campo Verde 38, Sunnyside 12
Canyon View 44, Sunrise Mountain 24
Centennial 71, Desert Ridge 6
Cesar Chavez 18, Queen Creek 36
Chandler 49, American Leadership Academy 29
Chandler Prep 49, Antelope 7
Chinle 2, Many Farms 0
Cibola 21, Calexico 12
Cicero Prep Academy 42, Valley Lutheran 16
Cienega 34, Ironwood Ridge 14
Combs 50, Cholla 0
Crismon 20, Blue Ridge 12
Deer Valley 31, Greenway 12
Desert Christian 44, Catalina 6
Desert Edge 27, Notre Dame Prep 14
Desert Heights Prep 58, San Manuel 14
Desert View 38, Camelback 15
Dobson 49, Browne 21
Douglas 20, Pueblo 14
Estrella Foothills 19, Westview 14
Flagstaff 48, Tempe 12
Flowing Wells 48, North 8
Ganado 28, Pinon 16
Gilbert 48, Central 0
Gilbert Christian 41, Seton Catholic 18
Gila Ridge 40, Buckeye 21
Globe 45, Miami 8
Goldwater 34, Skyline 6
Hamilton 54, Casteel 14
Hayden 76, Mogollon 48
Higley 25, Mesa 13
Holbrook 42, Window Rock 6
Ironwood 40, Verrado 41
Kingman 48, Monument Valley 6
Kofa 51, Alhambra 20
Liberty 43, Highland 3
Lincoln Prep 62, Coronado 0
Marana 46, Yuma Catholic 14
Marcos de Niza 41, McClintock 28
Mesquite 48, Maryvale 6
Millennium 66, Agua Fria 6
Mohave 14, River Valley 6
Mohave Accelerated 28, Salome 20
Morenci 26, Bisbee 0
Mountain Pointe 37, Mountain Ridge 21
Mountain View 49, Boulder Creek 14
Mountainside 6, Veritas Prep 49
North Canyon 22, Glendale 20
Page 56, Tuba City 0
Paradise Honors 28, Poston Butte 10
Paradise Valley 21, Kellis 13
Parker 43, Scottsdale Prep 14
Payson 57, Apache Junction 6
Phoenix Christian 46, Desert Star 7
Prescott 50, Northwest Christian 36
Queen Creek 36, Cesar Chavez 18
Ray 36, Valley Union 34
Rincon/University 22, Palo Verde 20
Round Valley 38, St. Johns 21
Sabino 60, Coolidge 12
Safford 27, Winslow 7
Sahuarita 40, Nogales 3
Sahuaro 13, Peoria 8
Salpointe Catholic 34, Saguaro 31
San Tan Charter 48, Tonopah Valley 7
Santa Cruz Valley 62, Tombstone 0
Scottsdale Christian Academy 56, Glendale Prep Academy 14
Shadow Mountain 24, San Tan Foothills 21
Shadow Ridge 28, Westwood 12
Show Low 68, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6
Sierra Linda 38, Rio Rico 21
Snowflake 16, Bradshaw Mountain 13
St. David 59, Duncan 0
St. Mary's 48, Empire 0
Sunnyslope 51, Apollo 21
Superior 48, Baboquivari 6
Thatcher 21, Florence 18
Thunderbird 52, Independence 20
Trivium Prep 49, Highland Prep 2
Valley Vista 38, Desert Vista 26
Veritas Prep 49, Mountainside 6
Verrado 41, Ironwood 40
Vista Grande 36, Desert Sunrise 0
West Point 27, Tolleson 23
Willcox 7, Pima 0
Willow Canyon 14, Fairfax 6
Youngker 42, Mingus 6
Zuni 32, Valley 8