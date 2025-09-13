High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Brophy Prep quarterback throws a pass against Basha during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025.
Brophy Prep quarterback throws a pass against Basha during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 42, Buena 14

American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 48, Wickenburg 0

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 21, Mica Mountain 14

Amphitheater 15, Somerton 7

Arcadia 49, Moon Valley 0

Arizona College Prep 44, Chaparral 14

Arizona Lutheran Academy 63, Madison Highland Prep 0

Basha 42, Williams Field 14

Benjamin Franklin 62, Odyssey Institute 0

Benson 30, Tanque Verde 21

Bourgade Catholic 44, Kingman Academy 8

Brophy College Prep 45, Perry 27

Cactus Shadows 60, Eastmark 13

Camp Verde 42, Fountain Hills 0

Campo Verde 38, Sunnyside 12

Canyon View 44, Sunrise Mountain 24

Centennial 71, Desert Ridge 6

Chandler 49, American Leadership Academy 29

Chandler Prep 49, Antelope 7

Chinle 2, Many Farms 0

Cibola 21, Calexico 12

Cicero Prep Academy 42, Valley Lutheran 16

Cienega 34, Ironwood Ridge 14

Combs 50, Cholla 0

Crismon 20, Blue Ridge 12

Deer Valley 31, Greenway 12

Desert Christian 44, Catalina 6

Desert Edge 27, Notre Dame Prep 14

Desert Heights Prep 58, San Manuel 14

Desert View 38, Camelback 15

Dobson 49, Browne 21

Douglas 20, Pueblo 14

Estrella Foothills 19, Westview 14

Flagstaff 48, Tempe 12

Flowing Wells 48, North 8

Ganado 28, Pinon 16

Gilbert 48, Central 0

Gilbert Christian 41, Seton Catholic 18

Gila Ridge 40, Buckeye 21

Globe 45, Miami 8

Goldwater 34, Skyline 6

Hamilton 54, Casteel 14

Hayden 76, Mogollon 48

Higley 25, Mesa 13

Holbrook 42, Window Rock 6

Kingman 48, Monument Valley 6

Kofa 51, Alhambra 20

Liberty 43, Highland 3

Lincoln Prep 62, Coronado 0

Marana 46, Yuma Catholic 14

Marcos de Niza 41, McClintock 28

Mesquite 48, Maryvale 6

Millennium 66, Agua Fria 6

Mohave 14, River Valley 6

Mohave Accelerated 28, Salome 20

Morenci 26, Bisbee 0

Mountain Pointe 37, Mountain Ridge 21

Mountain View 49, Boulder Creek 14

North Canyon 22, Glendale 20

Page 56, Tuba City 0

Paradise Honors 28, Poston Butte 10

Paradise Valley 21, Kellis 13

Parker 43, Scottsdale Prep 14

Payson 57, Apache Junction 6

Phoenix Christian 46, Desert Star 7

Prescott 50, Northwest Christian 36

Ray 36, Valley Union 34

Rincon/University 22, Palo Verde 20

Round Valley 38, St. Johns 21

Sabino 60, Coolidge 12

Safford 27, Winslow 7

Sahuarita 40, Nogales 3

Sahuaro 13, Peoria 8

Salpointe Catholic 34, Saguaro 31

San Tan Charter 48, Tonopah Valley 7

Santa Cruz Valley 62, Tombstone 0

Scottsdale Christian Academy 56, Glendale Prep Academy 14

Shadow Mountain 24, San Tan Foothills 21

Shadow Ridge 28, Westwood 12

Show Low 68, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6

Sierra Linda 38, Rio Rico 21

Snowflake 16, Bradshaw Mountain 13

St. David 59, Duncan 0

St. Mary's 48, Empire 0

Sunnyslope 51, Apollo 21

Superior 48, Baboquivari 6

Thatcher 21, Florence 18

Thunderbird 52, Independence 20

Trivium Prep 49, Highland Prep 2

Valley Vista 38, Desert Vista 26

Veritas Prep 49, Mountainside 6

Vista Grande 36, Desert Sunrise 0

West Point 27, Tolleson 23

Willcox 7, Pima 0

Willow Canyon 14, Fairfax 6

Youngker 42, Mingus 6

Zuni 32, Valley 8

