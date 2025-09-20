Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Agua Fria 40, Carl Hayden Community 0
Alhambra 7, Lake Havasu 63
American Leadership Academy 34, Apache Junction 6
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 47, Independence 22
Amphitheater 6, Rio Rico 42
Arizona Lutheran Academy 51, NFL Yet Academy 0
Bagdad 67, Desert Heights Prep 22
Blue Ridge 25, Round Valley 21
Bisbee 54, Santa Rita 6
Bradshaw Mountain 59, Mingus 0
Cactus 48, Peoria 14
Cactus Shadows 35, Camelback 0
Canyon View 41, Chaparral 2
Casa Grande 41, Ironwood Ridge 40
Chandler 27, Williams Field 6
Chinle 28, Pinon 0
Cienega 56, Nogales 0
Coconino 35, Mohave 22
Combs 2, Paradise Honors 0
Desert Mountain 51, Mountain Pointe 16
Desert Sunrise 38, Glendale 18
Desert View 54, Mountain View 26
Douglas 28, Empire 7
Eastmark 51, Maryvale 0
Gila Ridge 31, Northwest Christian 24
Gilbert Christian 48, Winslow 0
Hayden 61, San Manuel 8
Heritage Academy 26, St. John Paul II 12
Horizon 27, Sunnyslope 7
Lee Williams 29, Prescott 3
Liberty 48, American Leadership Academy 7
Marcos de Niza 41, Poston Butte 0
Mohave Accelerated 50, Valley Lutheran 0
Mogollon 59, Mayer 6
Payson 62, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 0
Phoenix Christian 34, Santa Cruz Valley 14
Pueblo 40, Copper Canyon 0
Ray 52, Cicero Prep Academy 28
Red Mountain 36, Salpointe Catholic 0
Rincon/University 12, Somerton 0
Sahuarita 10, Sahuaro 14
San Carlos 16, Desert Christian 0
Shadow Mountain 22, Kingman 20
Shadow Ridge 37, Valley Vista 29
Snowflake 45, Catalina Foothills 13
Sunnyside 14, Mica Mountain 10
Tempe 25, La Joya Community High School 7
Tuba City 41, Window Rock 22
Valley 46, Greyhills Academy 0
Valley Union 52, Baboquivari 0
Veritas Prep 29, Benson 6
Verrado 35, Yuma Catholic 0
Westwood 75, McClintock 36
Willcox 49, Tombstone 0
Willow Canyon 36, Browne 8
