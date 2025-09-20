High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Basha quarterback sprints for a first down against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025.
Basha quarterback sprints for a first down against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 19, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Agua Fria 40, Carl Hayden Community 0

Alhambra 7, Lake Havasu 63

American Leadership Academy 34, Apache Junction 6

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 7, Desert Edge 29

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 47, Independence 22

Amphitheater 6, Rio Rico 42

Apollo 28, Millennium 63

Arizona Lutheran Academy 51, NFL Yet Academy 0

Bagdad 67, Desert Heights Prep 22

Barry Goldwater High School 12, Campo Verde 35

Basha 31, Mountain View 13

Blue Ridge 25, Round Valley 21

Bisbee 54, Santa Rita 6

Boulder Creek 18, Casteel 30

Bradshaw Mountain 59, Mingus 0

Brophy College Prep 33, Hamilton 70

Cactus 48, Peoria 14

Cactus Shadows 35, Camelback 0

Canyon del Oro 3, Marana 24

Canyon View 41, Chaparral 2

Casa Grande 41, Ironwood Ridge 40

Casteel 30, Boulder Creek 18

Catalina 0, Lincoln Prep 38

Centennial 28, Queen Creek 7

Central 9, Dobson 36

Chandler 27, Williams Field 6

Chandler Prep 7, San Tan Charter 21

Chinle 28, Pinon 0

Cholla 14, Kofa 20

Cienega 56, Nogales 0

Coconino 35, Mohave 22

Combs 2, Paradise Honors 0

Coronado 0, Palo Verde 60

Corona del Sol 26, O'Connor 21

Crismon 14, Valley Christian 28

Desert Edge 29, American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 7

Desert Mountain 51, Mountain Pointe 16

Desert Sunrise 38, Glendale 18

Desert View 54, Mountain View 26

Douglas 28, Empire 7

Dysart 60, Wickenburg 7

Eastmark 51, Maryvale 0

Fairfax 21, Tolleson 43

Flagstaff 21, Paradise Valley 63

Florence 27, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 39

Flowing Wells 29, Maricopa 27

Fountain Hills 3, Scottsdale Christian Academy 63

Gila Ridge 31, Northwest Christian 24

Gilbert 34, Notre Dame Prep 62

Gilbert Christian 48, Winslow 0

Globe 15, Morenci 43

Hamilton 70, Brophy College Prep 33

Hayden 61, San Manuel 8

Heritage Academy 26, St. John Paul II 12

Highland 10, Perry 35

Higley 11, Pinnacle 41

Horizon 27, Sunnyslope 7

Kofa 20, Cholla 14

Lee Williams 29, Prescott 3

Liberty 48, American Leadership Academy 7

Lincoln Prep 38, Catalina 0

Marana 24, Canyon del Oro 3

Marcos de Niza 41, Poston Butte 0

Millennium 63, Apollo 28

Mohave Accelerated 50, Valley Lutheran 0

Mogollon 59, Mayer 6

Monument Valley 0, Show Low 41

Moon Valley 14, Youngker 28

Morenci 43, Globe 15

Notre Dame Prep 62, Gilbert 34

O'Connor 21, Corona del Sol 26

Palo Verde 60, Coronado 0

Paradise Valley 63, Flagstaff 21

Payson 62, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 0

Perry 35, Highland 10

Phoenix Christian 34, Santa Cruz Valley 14

Pima 12, St. Johns 16

Pinnacle 41, Higley 11

Pueblo 40, Copper Canyon 0

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 39, Florence 27

Queen Creek 7, Centennial 28

Ray 52, Cicero Prep Academy 28

Red Mountain 36, Salpointe Catholic 0

Rincon/University 12, Somerton 0

Rio Rico 42, Amphitheater 6

Sahuarita 10, Sahuaro 14

San Carlos 16, Desert Christian 0

San Tan Charter 21, Chandler Prep 7

Scottsdale Christian Academy 63, Fountain Hills 3

Shadow Mountain 22, Kingman 20

Shadow Ridge 37, Valley Vista 29

Show Low 41, Monument Valley 0

Sierra Linda 40, Washington 0

Snowflake 45, Catalina Foothills 13

St. Johns 16, Pima 12

Sunnyside 14, Mica Mountain 10

Tempe 25, La Joya Community High School 7

Tolleson 43, Fairfax 21

Tuba City 41, Window Rock 22

Valley 46, Greyhills Academy 0

Valley Christian 28, Crismon 14

Valley Union 52, Baboquivari 0

Veritas Prep 29, Benson 6

Verrado 35, Yuma Catholic 0

Washington 0, Sierra Linda 40

Westwood 75, McClintock 36

Wickenburg 7, Dysart 60

Willcox 49, Tombstone 0

Willow Canyon 36, Browne 8

Window Rock 22, Tuba City 41

Youngker 28, Moon Valley 14

