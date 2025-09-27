High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly


Williams Field linebacker celebrates an interception against Basha during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 45, Dobson 0

Arete Prep 34, Lincoln Prep 14

Arizona College Prep 44, Gilbert 21

Arizona Lutheran Academy 58, Santa Cruz Valley 8

Basha 35, Queen Creek 13

Boulder Creek 49, Cesar Chavez 0

Bradshaw Mountain 31, Mohave 21

Brophy College Prep 27, Red Mountain 10

Buckeye 55, La Joya Community High School 20

Cactus 52, Sunnyslope 35

Cactus Shadows 56, Paradise Valley 14

Camp Verde 48, Cortez 6

Canyon View 35, Camelback 0

Casa Grande 68, Central 0

Casteel 13, Mesa 10

Chandler Prep 49, Bisbee 0

Chaparral 46, Apollo 7

Cholla 14, Amphitheater 6

Cibola 49, Somerton 0

Combs 58, Maryvale 0

Copper Canyon 40, Yuma 2

Desert Edge 35, Mountain Pointe 7

Desert Mountain 53, Kellis 0

Desert View 37, Maricopa 0

Duncan 50, Baboquivari 20

Estrella Foothills 30, Agua Fria 14

Florence 27, Coolidge 2

Flowing Wells 63, Carl Hayden Community 0

Ganado 60, Monument Valley 14

Gilbert Christian 43, American Leadership Academy 17

Gila Ridge 21, St. Mary's 14

Glendale 14, Westview 7

Glendale Prep Academy 54, San Pasqual 14

Hamilton 50, Centennial 10

Hayden 55, Williams 12

Ironwood 19, West Point 16

Ironwood Ridge 24, Canyon del Oro 6

Joseph City 40, Mayer 34

Lake Havasu 49, Kofa 14

Liberty 39, Pinnacle 8

Marana 52, Buena 25

Mesquite 50, Greenway 27

Mica Mountain 31, Sahuarita 0

Millennium 55, Shadow Ridge 34

Mountain Ridge 41, Valley Vista 39

Mountain View 27, Cienega 6

Mountain View 50, Higley 7

North Canyon 49, Rio Rico 7

Northwest Christian 38, Moon Valley 6

Page 72, Window Rock 0

Palo Verde 32, Tombstone 18

Paradise Honors 39, Independence 0

Perry 44, Corona del Sol 13

Pima 55, Miami 0

Prescott 48, Mingus 0

Pueblo 34, Catalina Foothills 28

Ray 54, Fort Thomas 26

Red Mesa 2, San Carlos 0

River Valley 55, Kingman 6

Safford 20, San Tan Foothills 0

Sahuaro 44, Sabino 6

Salpointe Catholic 21, American Leadership Academy 17

San Tan Charter 45, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 6

Seton Catholic 31, Dysart 16

Show Low 57, Apache Junction 0

Sierra Linda 14, Shadow Mountain 13

Skyline 28, Browne 7

Snowflake 49, Marcos de Niza 18

St. David 46, Superior 6

St. John Paul II 28, Catalina 0

St. Johns 41, Globe 0

Tanque Verde 59, Santa Rita 6

Thatcher 28, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 14

Tonopah Valley 43, Highland Prep West 6

Verrado 55, South Mountain 0

Walden Grove 35, Empire 21

Westwood 35, Desert Vista 21

Willcox 48, Scottsdale Prep 14

Williams Field 49, Desert Ridge 0

Youngker 58, Alhambra 0

Yuma Catholic 2, Fairfax 0

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

