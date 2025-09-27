Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - September 26, 2025
Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 45, Dobson 0
Arete Prep 34, Lincoln Prep 14
Arizona College Prep 44, Gilbert 21
Arizona Lutheran Academy 58, Santa Cruz Valley 8
Basha 35, Queen Creek 13
Boulder Creek 49, Cesar Chavez 0
Bradshaw Mountain 31, Mohave 21
Brophy College Prep 27, Red Mountain 10
Buckeye 55, La Joya Community High School 20
Cactus 52, Sunnyslope 35
Cactus Shadows 56, Paradise Valley 14
Camp Verde 48, Cortez 6
Canyon View 35, Camelback 0
Casa Grande 68, Central 0
Casteel 13, Mesa 10
Chandler Prep 49, Bisbee 0
Chaparral 46, Apollo 7
Cholla 14, Amphitheater 6
Cibola 49, Somerton 0
Combs 58, Maryvale 0
Copper Canyon 40, Yuma 2
Desert Edge 35, Mountain Pointe 7
Desert Mountain 53, Kellis 0
Desert View 37, Maricopa 0
Duncan 50, Baboquivari 20
Estrella Foothills 30, Agua Fria 14
Florence 27, Coolidge 2
Flowing Wells 63, Carl Hayden Community 0
Ganado 60, Monument Valley 14
Gilbert Christian 43, American Leadership Academy 17
Gila Ridge 21, St. Mary's 14
Glendale 14, Westview 7
Glendale Prep Academy 54, San Pasqual 14
Hamilton 50, Centennial 10
Hayden 55, Williams 12
Ironwood 19, West Point 16
Ironwood Ridge 24, Canyon del Oro 6
Joseph City 40, Mayer 34
Lake Havasu 49, Kofa 14
Liberty 39, Pinnacle 8
Marana 52, Buena 25
Mesquite 50, Greenway 27
Mica Mountain 31, Sahuarita 0
Millennium 55, Shadow Ridge 34
Mountain Ridge 41, Valley Vista 39
Mountain View 27, Cienega 6
Mountain View 50, Higley 7
North Canyon 49, Rio Rico 7
Northwest Christian 38, Moon Valley 6
Page 72, Window Rock 0
Palo Verde 32, Tombstone 18
Paradise Honors 39, Independence 0
Perry 44, Corona del Sol 13
Pima 55, Miami 0
Prescott 48, Mingus 0
Pueblo 34, Catalina Foothills 28
Ray 54, Fort Thomas 26
Red Mesa 2, San Carlos 0
River Valley 55, Kingman 6
Safford 20, San Tan Foothills 0
Sahuaro 44, Sabino 6
Salpointe Catholic 21, American Leadership Academy 17
San Tan Charter 45, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 6
Seton Catholic 31, Dysart 16
Show Low 57, Apache Junction 0
Sierra Linda 14, Shadow Mountain 13
Skyline 28, Browne 7
Snowflake 49, Marcos de Niza 18
St. David 46, Superior 6
St. John Paul II 28, Catalina 0
St. Johns 41, Globe 0
Tanque Verde 59, Santa Rita 6
Thatcher 28, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 14
Tonopah Valley 43, Highland Prep West 6
Verrado 55, South Mountain 0
Walden Grove 35, Empire 21
Westwood 35, Desert Vista 21
Willcox 48, Scottsdale Prep 14
Williams Field 49, Desert Ridge 0
Youngker 58, Alhambra 0
Yuma Catholic 2, Fairfax 0