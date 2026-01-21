Arizona High School Football Program Finds New Head Coach
An Arizona high school football program has landed a new head coach from a fellow in-state school.
According to ArizonaVarsity.com, Perry High School is hiring Jeremy Hathcock away from Mesa High School to lead the football team.
Hathcock went 7-5 in one season leading the Jackrabbits, who were ousted from the Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 6A playoffs by Centennial, 41-39, after defeating Highland, 27-24.
Jeremy Hathcock Replaces Joseph Ortiz As Perry Head Football Coach
Joseph Ortiz previously held the position of head coach at Perry, going 24-23 over his four-year career.
Last year, the Pumas went 6-6, falling in the AIA Class 6A quarterfinals to American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek, 21-13, after defeating Westwood in the opening round, 43-23.
Top QB Prospect Kael Snyder Returns For Perry
Kael Snyder threw for 2,270 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior last year for Perry, who also is slated to return leading rusher Talen Frazier, who had 322 yards and five scores. Snyder is a Boise State University commit.
Amos Augustine caught 42 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore while Jaylen Singleton had 378 yards receiving and five TDs on 21 catches.
Perry Is Home To NFL Quarterback Brock Purdy, NBA All-Star Jalen Williams
Perry High School is part of the Chandler Unified School District and is modeled after Basha High School. It was the fourth school built by the Chandler Unified School District and has an enrollment of over 2,600.
The Pumas offer several sports within the Arizona Interscholastic Association including football and flag football for girls. Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, is an alum of Perry along with his brother, Chubba Purdy, NBA All-Star forward Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder and current Arizona Wildcat freshman basketball player Koa Peat.