Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, November 21, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, November 21, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked teams as No. 6 Brophy College Prep travels to No. 4 Chandler, also No. 3 Liberty hosts No. 8 Red Mountain.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into the playoffs.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 21, headlined by Brophy College Prep vs Chandler.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 21, with the slate being highlighted by Arizona College Prep vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 21, with the game of the night being Arcadia vs Marcos de Niza.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two 3A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Round Valley vs Valley Christian.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two 2A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is Wilcox vs Scottsdale Christian Academy.
