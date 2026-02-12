Former Nevada, Oklahoma Sooner Standout Lands NFL Coaching Position
According to multiple reports, former Nevada high school football and Oklahoma Sooner standout DeMarco Murray is set to return to the NFL.
Murray, an all-state running back at Bishop Gorman High School, is set to join the coaching staff of Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will expected to serve as the running backs coach under Reid.
In high school, Murray dominated on the gridiron in Nevada, helping Bishop Gorman to three conference championships while being named all-conference three consecutive seasons.
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Murray finished his prep career with 1,947 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns as a senior, adding 624 yards receiving and seven more scores to earn all-state honors while also being named the 2005 Sunset Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Former Bishop Gorman Star Also Played Basketball, Ran Track
Murray also competed in basketball and ran track and field with Bishop Gorman before joining Oklahoma over offers from Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and others during his appearance in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2006.
In college, Murray found his role in a crowded backfield with the Sooners, twice recording seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing while adding a third year of over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
He left Oklahoma as the program leader in total touchdowns, all-purpose yards, receiving yards by a running back and kickoff return average. Murray ran for 3,685 yards and scored 50 rushing touchdowns with 13 receiving TDs and two more on kickoff returns.
DeMarco Murray Had Standout NFL Career With Dallas Cowboys, Others
Selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Murray would immediately see action, racking up nearly 900 yards rushing and two scores. He played six more seasons with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, running for 1,604 yards with 49 touchdowns in 99 games.
Murray’s best season came in 2014 with Dallas when he ran 392 times for 1,845 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, adding 57 receptions for 416 yards while starting all 16 games.
He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and made the All-Pro first team in 2014 while being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year that same season.
Chiefs Loading Up Coaching Staff With Former College Stars
Murray started out his coaching career in college, handling running backs at Arizona in 2019 before joining the Oklahoma staff in 2020 for the same position. The Sooners have had strong running back groups under Murray.
The Chiefs recently brought back Eric Bieniemy to serve as offensive coordinator.