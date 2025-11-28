Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday November 28, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 29, including three games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 2 Hamilton takes on No. 4 Chandler, also No. 1 Basha hosts No. 3 Liberty.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into the playoffs.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule
There are four 6A high school football games in Arizona over the weekend, headlined by Liberty vs Basha.
View full Division 6A scoreboard
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 28, with the slate being highlighted by Desert Mountain vs Horizon.
View full Division 5A scoreboard
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 28, with the game of the night being Gila Ridge vs Mica Mountain.
View full Division 4A scoreboard
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There is one 3A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Benjamin Franklin vs Round Valley.
View full Division 3A scoreboard
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There is one 2A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is St. Johns vs Scottsdale Christian Academy.
View full Division 2A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.