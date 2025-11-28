Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday November 28, 2025

High School

Get AIA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs roll on Friday, November 28, 2025

Brady Twombly

Basha Bears runs with the ball against Hamilton Huskies during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Basha Bears runs with the ball against Hamilton Huskies during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 10 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 29, including three games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 2 Hamilton takes on No. 4 Chandler, also No. 1 Basha hosts No. 3 Liberty.

Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28

With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into the playoffs.

AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule

There are four 6A high school football games in Arizona over the weekend, headlined by Liberty vs Basha.

AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 28, with the slate being highlighted by Desert Mountain vs Horizon.

AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There are two 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 28, with the game of the night being Gila Ridge vs Mica Mountain.

AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There is one 3A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Benjamin Franklin vs Round Valley.

AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There is one 2A high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is St. Johns vs Scottsdale Christian Academy.

