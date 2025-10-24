Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, October 24, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee match-up of the week is a game featuring top-ranked teams as the number two team in the state, Hamilton is taking on the top team in the state, Basha.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 9.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 14 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, headlined by a game featuring the two top teams in the state, Hamilton vs Basha.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 25 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, with the slate being highlighted by Marana vs No. 5 Mountain View.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, with the game of the night being Gila Ridge vs Sierra Linda.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 13 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Gilbert Christian vs Valley Christian.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are three 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Glendale vs Tempe, starts at 7:00 PM.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are four 1A high school playoff football games in Arizona on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, San Manuel vs Williams, starts at 7:00 PM.
