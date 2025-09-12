Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — September 12, 2025
There are 103 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, September 12, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is Arizona's preseason No. 1 Basha traveling to Williams Field on Friday night. We also have American Leadership Academy vs Chandler in a top-ten preseason rankings match up.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 13 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025 being headlined by American Leadership Academy vs Chandler.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 25 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025 with the slate being highlighted by Desert Edge traveling to Notre Dame Prep.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 30 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025 highlighted by an undefeated match up of Combs vs Cholla.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 17 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is two 3-0 teams as Pinon takes on Ganado.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 26 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Valley vs Zuni, starts at 6:00 PM.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 8 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Valley Union vs Ray, starts at 7:00 PM.
