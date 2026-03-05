Top 10 Connecticut High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - March 5, 2026

The CIAC high school boys and girls basketball state tournaments have begun, with play-in rounds taking place yesterday, March 4. All conference tournaments wrapped up this week with the last championship tournaments also taking place last night.

Heading into the state tournaments, Notre Dame-West Haven holds the top ranking in High School on SI Top 10 Connecticut boys basketball rankings.

Here is this week’s rankings heading into state tournament play:

1. Notre Dame-West Haven (20-3)

Outlook: Notre Dame-West Haven had a scare in the SCC quarterfinals, trailing Hillhouse in the fourth quarter before pulling out an 82-77 win. They enter the DI State Tournament as the No. 6 seed and host No. 11 Stamford in the first-round next Tuesday.

2. Notre Dame Prep (20-3)

Outlook: Notre Dame-Prep claimed its third-straight SWC title, defeating a talented Bunnell team, 65-44. As the No. 5 seed entering the DI State Tournament, they’ll host No. 11 New Britain in the first-round next Tuesday.

3. Staples (23-0)

Outlook: Staples moves up a spot after remaining as one of two undefeated teams in the state. They defeated Ridgefield 64-48 on Wednesday night to win back-to-back FCIAC titles. At 23-0, the Wreckers enter the DI State Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host winless Manchester next Tuesday.

4. East Hartford (20-3)

Outlook: East Hartford was the biggest riser in this week’s polling, climbing four spots. This comes after the Hornets went through the CCC gauntlet to become this year’s CCC champions, its first time since the 1998 season. The Hornets took down the No. 5 and No. 6 teams in the state en route to its conference title. They’ll host Farmington, whom they defeated in the first round of the CCC Tournament tomorrow in the first round of the DII State Tournament.

5. Windsor (22-2)

Outlook: Windsor drops two spots from last week’s poll, after a close 69-65 conference championship loss to East Hartford. Windsor’s two losses this season have come against the No. 4 and No. 6 ranked teams, and they have shown they can beat anyone in the state. The Warriors enter the DII State Tournament as the No. 1 seed and host Foran tomorrow.

6. East Catholic (19-4)

Outlook: The Eagles picked up a pair of wins in the CCC Tournament before running into the nest of the East Hartford Hornets. It was the second time this season that East Catholic lost to East Hartford. They enter the DI State Tournament as the No. 3 seed and host St. Bernard next Tuesday.

7. Northwest Catholic (19-4)

Outlook: Like East Catholic, Northwest Catholic picked up a few wins in the gauntlet CCC Tournament, before a semifinals loss to Windsor. They’ve competed with Windsor, East Catholic, and East Hartford as one of the best teams out of the CCC all season. They draw Greenwich in the first-round of the DI State Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

8. West Haven (19-4)

Outlook: West Haven has had the daunting task of facing Notre Dame-West Haven three times this season, all resulting in losses, including an SCC semifinal loss. The Blue Devils enter the DI State Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will host Danbury next Tuesday.

9. Fitch (20-3)

Outlook: The Fitch Falcons are riding a six-game win streak into the DII State Tournament. They won the ECC title this year, defeating NFA in the finals. They host WCA tomorrow in the first-round of the DII State Tournament.

10. Woodland (23-0)

Outlook: Like Staples, Woodland currently remains undefeated heading into the state tournament. Woodland is currently 23-0 and put together its first undefeated regular season while winning its first conference title. They have a first-round bye in the DIV State Tournament.