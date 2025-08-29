Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (AIA) — August 29, 2025
There are 102 high school football games on the slate in Arizona on Friday, August 29.
You can follow every game live on our Arizona High School Football Scoreboard.
View the full Arizona High School Football Scoreboard.
Gila Ridge vs. Lake Havasu
Benjamin Franklin vs. River Valley
Buckeye vs. Kauai
Monument Valley vs. Needles
Heritage Academy vs. Desert Christian
Queen Creek vs. Mojave
Water Canyon vs. El Capitan
Valley Vista vs. O'Connor
Estrella Foothills vs. La Joya Community High School
Tuba City vs. Greyhills Academy
Rough Rock vs. Greyhills Academy
Alhambra vs. Tempe
Maricopa vs. Mountain Pointe
Tanque Verde vs. Morenci
Paradise Honors vs. Mohave
Desert View vs. Sunrise Mountain
Dobson vs. Skyline
Valley Christian vs. Show Low
San Tan Charter vs. Seton Catholic
Bagdad vs. Red Rock
Globe vs. Santa Cruz Valley
St. John Paul II vs. San Pasqual
Ray vs. San Manuel
Marana vs. Salpointe Catholic
Hayden vs. Salome
Blue Ridge vs. Safford
Gilbert Christian vs. Sabino
Cibola vs. Rincon/University
Goldwater vs. Kellis
Benson vs. Phoenix Christian
Yuma Catholic vs. Notre Dame Prep
Payson vs. Page
Independence vs. Northwest Christian
Amphitheater vs. Nogales
Mountainside vs. NFL Yet Academy
Cactus vs. Mountain Ridge
Cicero Prep Academy vs. Mogollon
St. Mary's vs. Mingus
Fairfax vs. Millennium
Santa Rita vs. Miami
Shadow Ridge vs. Mesa
Kofa vs. Maryvale
Flagstaff vs. Marcos de Niza
Wickenburg vs. Lee Williams
St. Johns vs. Holbrook
Casteel vs. Helix
Prescott vs. Greenway
Antelope vs. Glendale Prep Academy
Washington vs. Glendale
Red Mesa vs. Ganado
Gilbert vs. Desert Ridge
Sahuaro vs. Empire
Crismon vs. Eastmark
Fort Thomas vs. Duncan
San Tan Foothills vs. Dysart
Camp Verde vs. Desert Star
Red Mountain vs. Desert Pines
Saguaro vs. Desert Mountain
Snowflake vs. Coconino
Douglas vs. Flowing Wells
Valley Union vs. Desert Heights Prep
Peoria vs. Deer Valley
Bisbee vs. Cortez
Somerton vs. Copper Canyon
Chinle vs. Coolidge
Rio Rico vs. Combs
Highland Prep vs. Chino Valley
West Point vs. Chaparral
Trivium Prep vs. Chandler Prep
Casa Grande vs. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North
Sunnyslope vs. Central
South Mountain vs. Canyon View
Chandler vs. Centennial
Sierra Linda vs. Carl Hayden Community
Arcadia vs. Bradshaw Mountain
Coronado vs. Bourgade Catholic
Perry vs. Boulder Creek
Buena vs. Cienega
Ironwood vs. Apollo
Desert Vista vs. Cesar Chavez
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. American Leadership Academy
Arete Prep vs. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North
Palo Verde vs. American Leadership Academy - Anthem South
St. David vs. Baboquivari
Scottsdale Prep vs. Veritas Prep
Horizon vs. Verrado
Many Farms vs. Valley
Mountain View vs. Tucson High Magnet School
Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. Tonopah Valley
Pima vs. Tombstone
Moon Valley vs. Thunderbird
Canyon del Oro vs. Browne
Corona del Sol vs. Williams Field
Odyssey Institute vs. Winslow
Pueblo vs. Youngker
Cholla vs. Yuma
Sunnyside vs. Vista Grande
Pinnacle vs. La Cueva
Willcox vs. Arizona Lutheran Academy
Westview vs. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
Campo Verde vs. Capistrano Valley
Westwood vs. Burbank
