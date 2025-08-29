High School

Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (AIA) — August 29, 2025

Get AIA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season continues on Friday, August 29

Sam Brown

Chandler faces off with Centennial in a top-ranked Arizona high school football battle on Friday, August 29.
Chandler faces off with Centennial in a top-ranked Arizona high school football battle on Friday, August 29. / Steven Davis, SBLive

There are 102 high school football games on the slate in Arizona on Friday, August 29.

You can follow every game live on our Arizona High School Football Scoreboard.

View the full Arizona High School Football Scoreboard.

Gila Ridge vs. Lake Havasu

Benjamin Franklin vs. River Valley

Buckeye vs. Kauai

Monument Valley vs. Needles

Heritage Academy vs. Desert Christian

Queen Creek vs. Mojave

Water Canyon vs. El Capitan

Valley Vista vs. O'Connor

Estrella Foothills vs. La Joya Community High School

Tuba City vs. Greyhills Academy

Rough Rock vs. Greyhills Academy

Alhambra vs. Tempe

Maricopa vs. Mountain Pointe

Tanque Verde vs. Morenci

Paradise Honors vs. Mohave

Desert View vs. Sunrise Mountain

Dobson vs. Skyline

Valley Christian vs. Show Low

San Tan Charter vs. Seton Catholic

Bagdad vs. Red Rock

Globe vs. Santa Cruz Valley

St. John Paul II vs. San Pasqual

Ray vs. San Manuel

Marana vs. Salpointe Catholic

Hayden vs. Salome

Blue Ridge vs. Safford

Gilbert Christian vs. Sabino

Cibola vs. Rincon/University

Goldwater vs. Kellis

Benson vs. Phoenix Christian

Yuma Catholic vs. Notre Dame Prep

Payson vs. Page

Independence vs. Northwest Christian

Amphitheater vs. Nogales

Mountainside vs. NFL Yet Academy

Cactus vs. Mountain Ridge

Cicero Prep Academy vs. Mogollon

St. Mary's vs. Mingus

Fairfax vs. Millennium

Santa Rita vs. Miami

Shadow Ridge vs. Mesa

Kofa vs. Maryvale

Flagstaff vs. Marcos de Niza

Wickenburg vs. Lee Williams

St. Johns vs. Holbrook

Casteel vs. Helix

Prescott vs. Greenway

Antelope vs. Glendale Prep Academy

Washington vs. Glendale

Red Mesa vs. Ganado

Gilbert vs. Desert Ridge

Sahuaro vs. Empire

Crismon vs. Eastmark

Fort Thomas vs. Duncan

San Tan Foothills vs. Dysart

Camp Verde vs. Desert Star

Red Mountain vs. Desert Pines

Saguaro vs. Desert Mountain

Snowflake vs. Coconino

Douglas vs. Flowing Wells

Valley Union vs. Desert Heights Prep

Peoria vs. Deer Valley

Bisbee vs. Cortez

Somerton vs. Copper Canyon

Chinle vs. Coolidge

Rio Rico vs. Combs

Highland Prep vs. Chino Valley

West Point vs. Chaparral

Trivium Prep vs. Chandler Prep

Casa Grande vs. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

Sunnyslope vs. Central

South Mountain vs. Canyon View

Chandler vs. Centennial

Sierra Linda vs. Carl Hayden Community

Arcadia vs. Bradshaw Mountain

Coronado vs. Bourgade Catholic

Perry vs. Boulder Creek

Buena vs. Cienega

Ironwood vs. Apollo

Desert Vista vs. Cesar Chavez

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. American Leadership Academy

Arete Prep vs. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North

Palo Verde vs. American Leadership Academy - Anthem South

St. David vs. Baboquivari

Scottsdale Prep vs. Veritas Prep

Horizon vs. Verrado

Many Farms vs. Valley

Mountain View vs. Tucson High Magnet School

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. Tonopah Valley

Pima vs. Tombstone

Moon Valley vs. Thunderbird

Canyon del Oro vs. Browne

Corona del Sol vs. Williams Field

Odyssey Institute vs. Winslow

Pueblo vs. Youngker

Cholla vs. Yuma

Sunnyside vs. Vista Grande

Pinnacle vs. La Cueva

Willcox vs. Arizona Lutheran Academy

Westview vs. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Campo Verde vs. Capistrano Valley

Westwood vs. Burbank

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

