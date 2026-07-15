Former Tolleson Coach, Father of Minnesota Signee Rico Blassingame Dies at 44

The Arizona high school sports community is mourning the loss of former Tolleson boys basketball coach and longtime youth sports mentor Ryan Blassingame, who died Sunday at the age of 44.

According to the Arizona Republic, Blassingame died unexpectedly on July 13. No cause of death has been publicly announced.

Blassingame was well known throughout the West Valley for his involvement in youth athletics and his support of Tolleson High School's football and basketball programs after relocating with his family from Seattle in 2022.

His son, Rico Blassingame, developed into one of Arizona's top football prospects while starring at Tolleson. The four-star wide receiver signed with the University of Minnesota after finishing his senior season with 65 receptions for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Leader On and Off the Court

Although best known around Tolleson as a dedicated parent and supporter of the football program, Blassingame also stepped in to coach the Wolverines' boys basketball team before the 2024-25 season when the program needed a late replacement.

One of the season's most memorable moments came when Rico hit the game-winning basket to give his father his first victory as Tolleson's interim head coach.

According to the Arizona Republic, Blassingame had been expected to join the boys basketball coaching staff at Verrado High School this season.

Remembered for His Impact

Former Tolleson football coach Rich Wellbrock, who resigned following the 2025 season, told the Arizona Republic the news came as a complete shock.

"It's a massive shock," Wellbrock told the newspaper. "His ripple effect will last for years and years. He was wanting the best for his kids and other people's kids, too."

Wellbrock also described Blassingame as someone who willingly shared advice with parents of highly recruited athletes and invested countless hours helping young players develop both on and off the field.

"He was so easy to talk to," Wellbrock said. "He could walk in a room and make four friends before you even got a chance to introduce yourself."

Family and Community Rally Together

Ryan Blassingame is survived by his wife, Bev, sons Rico and Tre, and daughter Tooda.

Tre Blassingame currently plays college basketball at William & Mary, while Bev Blassingame has been an active supporter of Tolleson's athletic programs, including serving with the football booster club and assisting with the boys basketball program.

According to the Arizona Republic, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.