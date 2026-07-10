Top Iowa High School Baseball Prospect Commits To Iowa After SEC Power Pulls Offer

One of the top Iowa high school baseball players in the state will remain closer to home for his college future.

But that was never the plan for Western Dubuque High School senior Brett Harris.

Like his older brother, Calvin Harris, B rett Harris was committed to Ole Miss, doing so back when he was a freshman. However, the Rebels decided that they will not be bringing him in this fall, so Harris quickly pivoted to the University of Iowa.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” Harris posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Go Hawks!”

When one door closes, another one opens. Go hawks! pic.twitter.com/jy2hV0GNou — Brett Harris (@Brett_Harris07) July 9, 2026

Family Calls Decision To Pull Scholarship Disappointing

One person very close to Harris told USA Today that he believes the decision to pull the scholarship had more to do with his son undergoing radiation treatment for cancer than a simple roster move.

“It wasn’t about his ability, because he’s played really well,” Scott Harris said. “It was more the concern if he had to go up to Mayo Clinic and leave Ole Miss. We want to take the high road, but we also want to say our disappointment in letting a kid know a month before a school year is going to start.”

Harris was diagnosed with a brain tumor as a freshman at Western Dubuque. That forced him to give up playing high school football for two years, but he continued on his current course on the diamond and would return to the gridiron this past fall.

Brett Harris Returned To Football Field, Helped Western Dubuque Reach Playoffs

In addition to helping the Bobcats reach the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 4A State Playoffs, Harris completed 91 of 144 passes for 1,118 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Calvin Harris, now working his way up to Major League Baseball through the Chicago White Sox farm system, was part of the 2022 Ole Miss team that captured a national championship. He was drafted in the fourth round after having his own standout high school career with Western Dubuque.

Like his brother, Calvin Harris is also a catcher and played quarterback for the Bobcats, in addition to being a basketball star. Western Dubuque won a state football title and a basketball championship during his career.

Western Dubuque Set To Begin Postseason Baseball With Brett Harris Leading The Way

The Bobcats open Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Substate play on Friday at home vs. Charles City. They are 21-14 on the season, as Harris is batting .402 with 31 RBI, 15 doubles, 22 runs scored and 30 walks while starting all every game.